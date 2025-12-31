המחווה של ח"כ חילי טרופר - בשפת הסימנים ערוץ הכנסת

The Knesset on Wednesday approved in a preliminary reading a bill to officially recognize Israeli Sign Language. The bill will make Israel the 83rd country to recognize their local sign language.

The bill, led by MK Chili Tropper, aims to change the perception of deafness from a personal disability or trauma to being recognized as part of human diversity in the State of Israel.

According to the bill, sign language can develop and diversify its vocabulary in various fields, including research and medicine, while at the same time preserving the language as a national cultural asset.

In his address to the Knesset, Tropper noted: "The ability of a person to determine their lifestyle and not work according to their biological dictates is an expression of profound human perception. Sign language is a visual language and not a spoken one, but it is a language in all respects. The bill that we advanced today is an important step in the recognition journey for the deaf community in Israel and for sign language."

At the conclusion of his address, MK Tropper signed the words, "In our society, there is equal room for everyone."