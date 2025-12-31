Chabad/Lubavitch’s Jewish Educational Media (JEM) just released an outstanding new film called The 329 Paradigm: Torah’s Security Doctrine. The film is the third in JEM’s series called The Rebbe’s Roadmap to Peace .

Here is a link to the film: https://collive.com/45-year-old-letters-bring-unprecedented-clarity-to-israels-security-challenges/

329 identifies an important halakha listed in Jewish Law’s rulebook of defense for Shabbos.

The Lubavitcher Rebbe referenced 329 hundreds of times throughout his leadership when speaking and writing about Israel’s security.

“In a town near a border, should it become known that enemies are on their way to take hay and straw (insignificant items), we are commanded to go out and fight them; we are commanded to fight them even if they are only preparing to come - lest they gain even a small foothold and the Land become easier for them to conquer.”

In other words, we nip their efforts in the bud.

It also means burying any talk of, let alone actually giving away, Gaza to President Trump, his business partners or EU and Arab regional neighbors. Particularly when they make no secret of their intention to turn Gaza into the future Palestinian Arab State, G-d Forbid!

Israel’s political, intelligence and diplomatic corps along with the media must remember they are in the employ of victory on the battlefield and security during peace time. They must stand by, as Jewish Law rules, the expert decisions of the Defense Forces charged with protecting the Jewish People.

Security goes hand in hand with sovereign control over the Land of Israel. The Prime Minister ought to utilize his time with the president by showing him the excellent, sound and meticulously drawn plans for Gaza’s Jewish redevelopment designed by Nachala and The Gush Katif Forum. Their blueprints represent the wishes of the Jewish People in Israel, especially those who suffered and lost the most on and since October 7th.

“Jews must stand steadfast in this way, for this is the only way to bring True Peace upon the Land - not by relying on kochi v'otzem yadi (or, we might, add relying on “friends” or pursuing pipe dreams) but rather on the power of the Code of Jewish Law: instilling a dread that will ultimately garner respect.

“It begins by taking an uncompromising stance, showing we’ve got the weapons and are ready to take the necessary steps to deter anyone from harming even a single Jew (let alone millions), from disrupting our Jewish way of life or from attempting to seize even an inch of the Land of Israel.

“When we follow Jewish Law, we gain the respect of all the Nations of the world.” (The Lubavitcher Rebbe, September 28, 1980/Chai Tishrei)