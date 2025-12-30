The challenge of "E Shivyon"-claims of unfairness in how people contribute to Israel-is a reality we see today. This week’s parsha, Vayechi, speaks to this issue. The Torah teaches us a fundamental principle: everyone can contribute in their own way, in a contribution which is necessary for the survival of Israel.

When Yaakov Avinu blesses Ephraim and Menashe, the Torah carefully describes the placement of his hands. This is not incidental. His right hand rests on Ephraim, the younger; his left on Menashe. The right hand represents strength and leadership; the upper hand represents honor in its own way. The Torah emphasizes this to show that difference does not mean injustice.

Throughout Bereishit, we see a pattern: when the younger child receives what seems to belong to the older, it often leads to conflict. Kayin and Hevel, Yishmael, Esav, Yosef’s brothers-each case shows jealousy or resentment when blessings were perceived as unfair.

With Ephraim and Menashe, however, the pattern breaks. Ephraim, the younger, receives precedence, yet there is no jealousy, no anger, no rupture. Each child receives the blessing fully, each in his own way. This teaches us: blessings can differ, but when accepted with respect, differences do not lead to conflict.

That is why we bless our children: “May G‑d make you like Ephraim and Menashe.”

The lesson is clear: Hashem gives each person a role, a mission, a contribution. Ephraim receives leadership; Menashe receives honor. One is not at the expense of the other.

This applies directly to Israel today. Everyone must serve. Some serve in the army, some serve in other ways. What matters is contribution, not sameness. Everybody can contribute in their own way, in a contribution which is necessary for the survival of Israel. Different roles, different responsibilities, but all building and strengthening the nation.

And there is a deeper point: the foundation of Israel is Eretz Yisrael, Am Yisrael, lefi Torah Yisrael. Without Torah, without Judaism, without faith, there is no Israel. Every contribution-whether in Torah, teaching, or defending the nation-must ultimately strengthen Torah and Am Yisrael.

The danger begins when differences become accusations or resentment. That is when unity breaks down. Yaakov Avinu shows us that unity does not come from everyone doing the same thing, but from recognizing that every role matters-even when it looks different-and that all contributions are essential.

Would that we learn this lesson, and truly be worthy of the blessing of Ephraim and Menashe.

Rabbi Eliezer Simcha Weisz is a member of the Israeli Chief Rabbinate Council.