The Torah portion of Vayechi, to be read this week, highlights an important and often overlooked message. As we read about Jacob preparing for the end of his life and giving clear instructions regarding his burial, we are reminded that planning ahead is not only responsible but deeply rooted in Torah values.

Yet for many, end-of-life planning is postponed indefinitely. Even in the religious community, many are unaware of the practical Jewish law and details that can significantly affect the dignity of the deceased and a family’s peace of mind. When these matters are addressed thoughtfully in advance, families avoid unnecessary stress and uncertainty during already difficult moments.

To help the community gain the clarity they need, NASCK is offering two free live workshops over this weekend, presented by Rabbi Elchonon Zohn and followed by audience Q&A. Rabbi Zohn, a highly acclaimed expert in after-life care, is widely respected for his deep knowledge and decades of practical experience advising Rabbis, burial societies, and crisis-response organizations.

The Kevurah K’Halacha Workshop will address questions that rarely get discussed-questions many people don’t even realize they should be asking. These include what to consider when choosing a burial plot, how to evaluate Jewish cemeteries, whether burial in Israel is appropriate for one’s family, and other essential details. The workshop aims to give participants the clarity and confidence to make responsible, informed decisions for themselves and their family members.

The Cremation Crisis Workshop confronts an increasingly urgent issue: the rapid rise of cremation in the American Jewish community. Today, approximately half of American Jews who pass away are cremated, about 30,000 Jews each year. The likelihood is that someone in your extended circle-perhaps a coworker, neighbor, cousin, or old friend-is planning to be cremated. NASCK receives heartbreaking calls almost daily from individuals who discover too late that a loved one had arranged for cremation. In most cases, this choice stems not from ideology but from societal trends and a lack of early guidance.

In this workshop, you will learn why cremation is a profound tragedy for the soul of the deceased and for the people of Israel, what is driving this growing trend, and how proactive, sensitive conversations can prevent someone you know from being cremated.

As we learn from the Patriarch Jacob, the time to act is before a crisis. These workshops offer a meaningful opportunity to ensure proper burial - for you, for your family, and for every Jew.

