For the first time ever, in wake of UN Watch's advocacy, Germany, Italy, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Bulgaria and Latvia withheld support for renewing UNRWA's mandate, in a recent vote at the UN General Assembly. Germany's Der Spiegel called it a “remarkable political shift.”

And in a second vote on UNRWA, those six EU countries were further joined by Austria, Romania and Lithuania. In previous years, all 27 EU states had voted in favor of these resolutions.

Two months before the vote, UN Watch delivered parliamentary testimony and appeared in the media in Germany and Italy , releasing a major report that exposed UNRWA's terror ties. In addition, UN Watch launched the UNRWA Terror Network , an interactive platform mapping the infiltration of UNRWA by terrorists, which was covered on the front page of Germany's Die Welt.

Executive Director Hillel Neuer spoke in the German Parliament and at a Berlin press conference to present UN Watch's report, Schools in the Grip of Terror . UN Watch's revelations were reported by Neue Zürcher Zeitung , Berliner Morgenpost , and other newspapers. In Italy, Neuer spoke at the Senate in Rome to present UN Watch's evidence, and was interviewed live on RAI , Italy's national broadcaster. UN Watch's report on UNRWA terror ties was also covered by La Stampa , Il Tempo , and Il Riformista .

“Virulent disinformation has not only tarnished UNRWA's reputation-it has strangled funding,” said UNRWA Commissioner General Philippe Lazzarini.