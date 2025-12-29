Hillel Neuer is a Canadian-born international lawyer, writer, commentator, and the executive director of UN Watch, a nongovernmental organization that monitors the performance of the United Nations according to the yardstick of its own charter. It is a leader at the UN in the struggle against antisemitism, and campaigns at world bodies against all forms of racism. and discrimination. Here are its best 2025 moments:
1. “Remarkable Political Shift”: Germany, Italy, Other EU States Withhold Support for Renewing UNRWA's Mandate
For the first time ever, in wake of UN Watch's advocacy, Germany, Italy, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Bulgaria and Latvia withheld support for renewing UNRWA's mandate, in a recent vote at the UN General Assembly. Germany's Der Spiegel called it a “remarkable political shift.”
And in a second vote on UNRWA, those six EU countries were further joined by Austria, Romania and Lithuania. In previous years, all 27 EU states had voted in favor of these resolutions.
Two months before the vote, UN Watch delivered parliamentary testimony and appeared in the media in Germany and Italy, releasing a major report that exposed UNRWA's terror ties. In addition, UN Watch launched the UNRWA Terror Network, an interactive platform mapping the infiltration of UNRWA by terrorists, which was covered on the front page of Germany's Die Welt.
Executive Director Hillel Neuer spoke in the German Parliament and at a Berlin press conference to present UN Watch's report, Schools in the Grip of Terror. UN Watch's revelations were reported by Neue Zürcher Zeitung, Berliner Morgenpost, and other newspapers. In Italy, Neuer spoke at the Senate in Rome to present UN Watch's evidence, and was interviewed live on RAI, Italy's national broadcaster. UN Watch's report on UNRWA terror ties was also covered by La Stampa, Il Tempo, and Il Riformista.
“Virulent disinformation has not only tarnished UNRWA's reputation-it has strangled funding,” said UNRWA Commissioner General Philippe Lazzarini.
2. U.S. Sanctions Francesca Albanese, Bars Her From America
Following UN Watch’s campaign backed by 120,000 signatures, on July 9th U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced sanctions against the UN's pro-Hamas rapporteur Francesca Albanese - the first such action ever taken against a UN official.
Albanese is now blocked by the global financial system, unable to open a bank account, use a credit card, or receive payments. She was barred entry to America, which put an end to her anti-Israel campus lecture tours that last year saw her spew hate at Georgetown, Princeton and Barnard.
In interviews, Albanese says the sanctions have been “devastating” to her, and that they are having a “chilling effect” on other UN officials who think twice before criticizing Israel.
3. Syrian Activist Tears Apart Anti-Israel Lies at UN
Invited by UN Watch, Syrian activist Rawan Osman tore apart anti-Israel lies in a viral speech at the United Nations that shocked Arab delegates - and which on Instagram alone drew 269,000 likes and 4.4 million views. “I ask Iran: Why do you send billions to Hamas and Hezbollah, instead of liberating your own people, who are suffering oppression and poverty?” Ms. Osman went on to brilliantly call out the hypocrisy of Qatar, Egypt, Jordan, Lebanon and Syria. A rare moment of truth at the UN.
4. Anti-Israel Inquiry Chair Resigns, Fearing U.S. Sanctions
In July, days after the U.S. announced sanctions on UN rapporteur Francesca Albanese, the Chair of the UN's anti-Israel Commission of Inquiry suddenly announced her resignation. Navi Pillay, who has a daughter and grandchild living in New York, reportedly feared being sanctioned and denied entry into America. Fellow commissioner Miloon Kothari, who was previously condemned by 18 countries after his rant about the “the Jewish Lobby controlling social media,” also resigned. UN Watch had waged a massive campaign exposing the egregious anti-Israel bias of Pillay and her commission.
5. “When Arabs Kill Arabs, Why Is It No One Bats an Eye?”: Yemeni Journalist Slams UN Hypocrisy in Viral Speech
UN Watch brought a rare voice of moral clarity to the UN floor: Yemeni journalist Luai Ahmed.
After UN rights chief Volker Türk singled out Israel, our guest speaker challenged the UN’s fixation on the Jewish state while mass slaughter in Yemen, Syria, and Sudan is met with silence:
“I ask the UN, the Arab League, and everyone who has been raising the Palestinian flag since October 7: Where is the flag of Yemen?”
“In my country, half a million people have died in the last 10 years. The biggest famine and humanitarian crisis in modern history. Why does no one care when half a million Yemenis die?”
“High Commissioner, why is it that when Arabs kill millions of Arabs, no one bats an eye? Where is the outrage, and where are the protests?”
The UN Watch speech by Luai Ahmed went viral worldwide-with over 500,000 likes and 10 million views on Instagram alone-becoming one of the most widely viewed UN interventions of the year, and igniting global outrage over the UN’s double standards.
6. Revealed: UN's Anti-Western Rapporteur Received $1.3 Million From China, Qatar, Russia
Alena Douhan, the UN special rapporteur on “unilateral coercive measures,” at Tehran press conference, where she blamed all of Iran's problems on Western sanctions. She has done the same while visiting China, Russia, Syria, Qatar, Venezuela, and Zimbabwe.
UN Special Rapporteur Alena Douhan, who was installed by the UN Human Rights Council to go after Western countries for sanctioning dictatorships, received over $1.3 million from China, Qatar, and Russia, revealed Hillel Neuer when he confronted her in a dramatic UN debate. Absurdly, the UN chair rebuked Neuer for “personal attacks.” Cuba joined in, accusing UN Watch of “offensive, out-of-order, politicized comments.” In a powerful National Postop-ed, however, UN Watch exposed in detail the moral and financial corruption of Douhan's Orwellian UN mandate, including her propaganda trips to Iran, China, Syria, Qatar, Venezuela, Zimbabwe, and, most recently, Cuba.
7. UN Watch Gathers World's Top Human Rights Voices, Turns Tables on Tyrants
UN Watch led a coalition of 30 courageous human rights groups to host the 17th annual Geneva Summit for Human Rights and Democracy, gathering family members of political prisoners, and turning a rare global spotlight on regimes such as Iran, China, Russia, Cuba, Eritrea, Afghanistan, Venezuela, and Sudan.
The opening was held at the United Nations European Headquarters, hosted by Canada and attended by numerous diplomats. UN Watch's coalition presented the 2025 Courage Award to Venezuelan President-Elect Edmundo González and opposition leader María Corina Machado. Famed chess grandmaster and pro-democracy activist Garry Kasparov gave the opening speech. With a mass crowd of Persian enthusiasts flying in from around the world, Iranian Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi delivered the keynote. In a poignant moment, Russian dissident Vladimir Kara-Murza, only months after his release from Siberian prison, joined his wife Evgenia on stage. UN Watch's flagship human rights event of the year was reported by Reuters, Agence France Presse, Swiss TV, and other media. Click here to see the powerful testimonies.
8. South African Council Penalizes UN Health Monitor For Calling Neuer “Evil Scum White Man”
South Africa’s Health Professions Council disciplined UN health monitor Tlaleng Mofokeng for professional misconduct, slapping her with a fine of 10,000 Rand, after she called Hillel Neuer an “evil scum white man.”
The ruling followed Neuer's exposure of Mofokeng’s repeated defenses of Hamas terrorism and her offensive posts, including a tweet telling Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to “F**ck off.” Neuer's exposé went viral, triggering widespread outrage. In response, Mofokeng lashed out at Neuer with racist insults and expletive-filled rants.
Facing mounting pressure, Mofokeng issued an apology that appeared to have been drafted by UN officials. In October, South Africa’s health regulator found her guilty of misconduct, marking a rare rebuke of a UN mandate-holder for racist abuse.
9. Outrage: Saudi Arabia Chairs UN Women’s Rights Commission, Exposed by UN Watch
UN Watch ignited a global backlash against the UN’s credibility when a viral post by Hillel Neuer exposed Saudi Arabia’s election as chair of the UN's top women's rights body. The moment was hailed by The Spectator as emblematic of the UN hitting rock bottom: “As the superb organisation UN Watch points out, the UN Commission on the Status of Women has never passed a single resolution regarding Saudi Arabia’s treatment of women - and now, grotesquely, has rewarded it with the chair.” Weeks later, UN Watch broke the story that Qatar, too, had been elected to the same body.
10. UN Watch Honored at Knesset, Hillel Neuer Named One of Most Influential Jewish Leaders
UN Watch staff at Israel's Parliament, Jerusalem, January 7, 2025: Legal Advisor Dina Rovner, Director of Advocacy Dan Smith, Social Media Specialist Melanie Jehan, and Washington Associate Alex Blecker.
UN Watch was honored at Israel's Knesset in Jerusalem as a “powerful and inspiring voice for justice” on the world stage, recognizing its “fearless and eloquent” executive director. This year, Hillel Neuer was also named among the world’s 50 most influential Jews by The Jerusalem Post, and among the top 30 Jewish leaders by Ynetnews.