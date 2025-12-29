A father of ten children in Jerusalem has passed away suddenly and tragically. In one moment, everything changed.

"I was once normal, like you", the widow shared. "Then my husband was killed. Now my children are hungry, and the bank is threatening eviction."

Rabbi Shimon Galai and Rabbi Yitzchak Kolodetzky have issued a public plea for help for this widow and her ten orphaned children:

"Their father was killed in a very tragic and sudden manner", the rabbis wrote. "The shattered family is without a home, without sustenance, and without a father. The situation in their home screams out to the Heavens - they are living in poverty, literally without bread. In addition, several of the children need therapy to help them adjust after all that they've been through."

The Rabbis promised that all those who assist will be blessed by the Father of all Orphans and Widows with blessings of success, an honest living, children, life, sustenance, future generations, and everything good.

