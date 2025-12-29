The Jewish Federation of Cleveland condemned the Beechwood Auctions auction house after it listed a sale including dozens of items from the Nazi period.

The sale sparked strong reactions in the local Jewish community, particularly because of the auction house's proximity to residential areas of one of Ohio's largest Jewish communities.

According to the sale listing, offered items include Nazi plaques, photographs of Hitler and SS officers, daggers, boots, uniforms, helmets, caps, and even books from the Third Reich era. Notable items include the coat of a Nazi tank officer, estimated at around $20,000.

The auction house is located in the city of Solon but bears the name of the nearby town of Beechwood - an area associated with a large Jewish population. According to community sources, the fact that the sale is taking place near that area, "intensifies the sense of hurt and offense."

According to reports, community actors have petitioned to cancel the sale - but so far without success.

Federation chair, Jeffrey Wild, said, "Any attempt to glorify the Nazis, minimize, deny or relativize the Holocaust is an abhorrent act that fuels the ongoing hatred of Jews in our society today."

He said that items related to the Nazi regime are not legitimate collectibles but evidence of crimes against humanity, and their proper place is only in museums and educational settings, where they can be used to combat hatred and antisemitism.