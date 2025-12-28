A police officer operating in the Atarot area of Jerusalem was struck by a vehicle driven by a suspect who fled the scene. The vehicle used in the ramming was later seized by police.

Large police forces were dispatched to the area and launched searches in an effort to locate the suspect. Police are investigating the background of the incident.

Magen David Adom (MDA) medical teams who arrived at the scene treated the officer and evacuated him to Hadassah Mount Scopus Hospital. MDA paramedic Lishi Shemesh and MDA motorcycle emergency medic Yanki Greenwald said: “We reached the injured man and saw him walking while suffering from minor injuries to his body. He told us he had been hit by a vehicle. We provided medical treatment and evacuated him by MDA ambulance to the hospital in mild condition.”