Sustainability has made it to Hollywood, where celebrities use their wealth and influence to champion an eco-friendly lifestyle. There's the occasional private jet, but there are also systems to harvest rainwater, reclaimed materials, and carbon-neutral homes that show green living doesn't have to mean sacrificing style or comfort.

Let's check out some of Hollywood's hottest stars and their cool homes that have an eco-friendly stamp of approval.

Leonardo di Caprio

Celebrities think differently from you and me, so when Leonardo di Caprio set his mind to sustainable living, he went, well, big. In addition to eco-friendly homes in Palm Springs and New York City, the Don't Look Up star also bought a private island in Belize that he is turning into an eco-friendly resort.

Having bought Blackadore Caye for $1.75 million in 2005, Di Caprio brought eco-designers Restorative Island on board to create a green paradise in the Caribbean. The island had been badly damaged by overfishing and deforestation, and part of the plan for this zero-carbon footprint resort is to replant mangroves, revive the reef, and protect several endangered species.

Non-toxic and sustainable materials are used throughout. No plastic is allowed on the island, and the Hollywood star has even banned fossil fuel-powered boats and unsustainable fishing practices. The plan was to open the resort in 2020, but the Earth Alliance co-founder has delayed the opening as he pursues perfection and a new global standard for tourism.

Julia Roberts

Roberts is Hollywood royalty, and it comes as no surprise to find where she lays her hat in a 6000 square-foot mansion in Malibu, California.

She spent $20 million on the purchase, but that was just the start as Roberts is a fierce advocate for sustainable living and was determined to live in a 100% solar-powered home. As well as the solar panels, Roberts installed energy-efficient appliances, a water conservation system, native landscaping and an organic vegetable and herb garden.

Tom Brady

NFL legend Tom Brady, perhaps the greatest quarterback of all time, has a long and storied history with green living that almost rivals his Superbowl record.

Brady and then wife, Giselle Bundchen, completed a 14,000-square-foot mansion in Brentwood, California, in 2013. It cost an estimated $20 million to build and was designed by renowned architect Richard Landry. The house featured 90% eco-friendly materials, solar panels that produced most of the electricity, a greywater irrigation system for the grounds, organic vegetable gardens, water-conserving plumbing, and energy-efficient lighting and appliances.

The power couple clearly got a house valuation and decided to sell that house to Dr Dre for $40 million in 2014 and moved on to two other eco-friendly projects.

The last one was a $17 million green home in Billionaire's Bunker, Indian Springs, Florida. The couple demolished the original home and built a new construction with a solar energy system, rainwater recycling, smart home automation, sustainable landscaping, and eco-friendly building materials. We won't get into the energy required to demolish a house and build a new one; we'll just applaud Brady's ongoing commitment to a greener, cleaner way of life.

Bryan Cranston

The Breaking Bad star replaced a 1940s bungalow with a supremely efficient 2,450-square-foot beachfront residence in Mussel Shoals, Ventura, California.

Of course, before they started on the new build, the construction team had to dismantle the original building. Cranston insisted on salvaging materials and putting the demolition waste in a landfill. The new building kept a few reminders of the old structure, but this was a thoroughly modern venture with rooftop solar panels, rainwater harvesting tanks, energy-conserving windows and doors, and many other features. He combined the eco features with polished concrete floors, glass walls, and full smart home features.

The star of one of television's greatest shows of all time, and Malcolm in the Middle, targeted LEED Platinum certification and separate certification from the Passive House Alliance US. His net-zero home achieved both.

Cranston paid $2.5 million for the property in 2013, and when he came to sell in 2021, he received an offer of $5.65 million for the grey monolith of a house. That was $500,000 more than he was asking, which goes to show that eco-friendly living can be a great investment.

Jonny Depp

The eccentric Pirates of the Caribbean star bought an entire 19th-century French village estate in 2001 for the bargain price of $10.5 million and turned it into a sustainable retreat.

With 12 buildings set in 37 acres of land, the estate just 17 miles from Sat Tropez in La Plan de la Tour was already a slice of paradise. To take it to the next level, Depp turned to solar energy, organic farming with vegetables, fruit, herbs, olives, a vineyard, and water conservation systems.

Depp installed his own private restaurant and bar, Cafe Jonny, a skate park, an outdoor dining area, and two swimming pools. Despite all this, he has not been able to sell the property. Having failed to sell it for $26 million in 2015, he listed it again for $55.5 million in 2021 with similar results.