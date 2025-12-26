For decades, the "two-state solution" has been presented as an article of faith-unchallengeable, inevitable, and morally superior. To question it is to be labeled “extreme.” But from a Religious-Zionist perspective, it is precisely this unquestioning devotion to a failed idea that is reckless, irresponsible, and deeply disconnected from both Jewish history and present-day reality.

The "two-state solution" is not only politically naïve. It is ideologically flawed, strategically disastrous, and spiritually blind.

This Conflict Is About Sovereignty-Not Borders

At its core, the struggle over the Land of Israel is not a technical dispute over borders. It is a religious conflict over sovereignty, identity, and truth.

From the moment the Jewish people returned to national life in their Land, there has been relentless opposition-not to the size of the Jewish state, but to its existence. This opposition did not begin in 1967 and did not end with Oslo. It existed when Tel Aviv was a sand dune, and Jerusalem was divided.

Religious Zionism understands what secular diplomacy refuses to acknowledge: the Land of Israel is not a bargaining chip. It is the physical expression of Jewish destiny, covenant, and responsibility. Attempts to sever Judea and Samaria from Israel are not neutral political acts-they strike at the heart of Jewish national legitimacy.

Those who still insist that another withdrawal will magically produce peace have learned nothing from Gaza, Lebanon, or history itself.

Withdrawal Is Not Peace-It Is Retreat

The Torah commands us to inherit the land and secure it. Modern history confirms the wisdom of this command.

Every time Israel has withdrawn from strategic territory, violence has followed. Southern Lebanon became Hezbollah’s fortress. Gaza became Hamas’s launchpad. In both cases, land concessions were rewarded not with coexistence, but with terror, rockets, and war.

To imagine that Judea and Samaria-overlooking Israel’s population centers, airport, and economic heart-would produce a different outcome is not policy. It is denial.

A PLO/HAMAS/ISIS terrorist state in the heart of our one and only homeland would not be a "peaceful" neighbor. It would be a failed, radicalized entity vulnerable to takeover by jihadist forces and foreign powers, most notably Iran. It would turn every future conflict into an existential threat.

No amount of international guarantees will change this. Jewish lives cannot be subcontracted to foreign armies or UN resolutions.

A State Without Moral Transformation Is a Weapon

The prophets of Israel did not teach that sovereignty alone brings peace. They taught that peace flows from truth, justice, and moral responsibility.

There has been no such transformation in Arab society.

Incitement continues. Terrorists are celebrated. Children are taught that the Jewish presence in the land is temporary and illegitimate. The so-called “right of return” remains a euphemism for national suicide.

Creating an Arab state under these conditions is not reconciliation. It is arming rejectionism with borders, legitimacy, and international protection.

Religious Zionism rejects the illusion that peace can be achieved by empowering those who deny our right to exist in our ancestral homeland.

Faith Demands Responsibility, Not Fantasy

Belief in God does not exempt us from realism. On the contrary, it obligates us to act wisely.

True faith does not mean ignoring danger or trusting enemies who have proven untrustworthy. It means understanding that Jewish sovereignty is not only a right-it is a responsibility. We are commanded to protect life, preserve the nation, and ensure that the Land of Israel does not become a base for those who seek our destruction.

The "two-state solution" undermines all three.

It weakens Israel strategically, fractures Jewish historical continuity, and invites endless conflict rather than resolution.

Strength Brings Peace-Not Retreat

Recent years have proven what Religious Zionism has long argued: peace in the Middle East comes from strength, clarity, and confidence-not from concessions under pressure.

The Abraham Accords were achieved not because Israel retreated, but because it stood firm. Nations respect Israel when it knows who it is, and why it is here.

The future lies in responsible Israeli sovereignty, security control, and gradual, realistic arrangements that improve daily life without endangering the nation. Not in ideological experiments imported from Western capitals and paid for with Jewish blood.

The Land of Israel Is Not the Problem-It Is the Solution

The "two-state solution" asks the Jewish people to deny their own history, faith, and lived experience. Religious Zionism answers with a different vision: a strong, moral, Jewish state rooted in its land, committed to justice, and unafraid to defend itself.

Peace will not come through partition that rewards rejection.

It will come through truth, responsibility, and unwavering commitment to our mission.

The "two-state solution" is not a path to peace.

It is a path back to war.

Rabbi Yonaton Behar is originally from Queens, NY, and lives in Har Bracha, where he is a marketing and public relations expert. He also translates many of the writings of Rosh Yeshiva Rabbi Eliezer Melamed into English.