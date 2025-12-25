A harrowing recording from Nechemia Epstein, a 19-year-old Israeli teenager currently incarcerated in Ottweiler Prison in Germany, was just released this morning. In a phone call with his twin brother Yedidya, Nechemia can be heard describing the severe abuse he has been enduring.

"I barely recognized his voice," Yedidya said. Nechemia has been locked in solitary confinement for over four months. He receives barely any food. No heat. When he asked for a pillow, he was punished with more isolation. When he asked for a phone to call his family, he was beaten.

"I can hear the prisoners shouting 'Free Palestine,'" Nechemia said in the recording. "Please don't forget me. Tell the Jewish nation not to forget me."

A skilled defense attorney could advocate for his release and protect him from continued abuse, but the costs are far beyond what the Epstein family can afford. Without funds for legal representation, Nechemia will remain imprisoned for years in these conditions.

A global race is currently underway to bring this beloved teenager home, alive, before it's too late. Every donation goes directly to urgent legal representation that could save Nechemia from years of isolation, abuse, and fear.

