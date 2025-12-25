The Karlin Rebbe surprised attendees at the traditional celebration of the end of Hanukkah held this week at the synagogue in Givat Ze'ev when he acknowledged that it is difficult today to manage without a smartphone.

The Rebbe opened by addressing extreme voices recently heard in the Haredi community opposing the possession of any smart device, and said, "You can't say today that one should manage without devices. You need to use them, but with caution and good filtering. If you use them properly - it's not forbidden." His statement was broadcast on Kol Chai radio.

The Rebbe explicitly rejected the claim that there is an inherent danger in using a smartphone, and offered a surprising parable: "It's like a car. Driving on the road is also a danger. Just as no one says you mustn't drive a car because of the danger, so you can't say you mustn't use a smartphone because of the danger."

Nevertheless, the Rebbe stressed that this is not an obligation, and said, "These are things you can use when necessary, but it's not obligatory for someone who does not need it. A newly married yeshiva scholar does not need to immediately buy such a device. If there is a need - use it; if not - then don't. It's not obligatory to rush into it."

The Rebbe concluded with a call for a balanced approach, "Everything should be simple, normal, composed, as it should be for a God-fearing Jew."