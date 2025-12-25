Win a $1.2M Jerusalem Apartment - Feed Hungry Families

Seven families have already won $1.2 million apartments in the Am Yisrael Chai Foundation's Dream Raffle. But thousands more have won by knowing their ticket helped feed struggling Israeli families. This year's 8th annual raffle dedicates all proceeds to expanding food distribution for families who can't afford Shabbat meals.

The fully furnished apartment in the Lev Ha'ir project, central Jerusalem, includes brand new appliances, furniture, a large outdoor porch perfect for a Sukkah and a Shabbos elevator. Ownership is registered in your name forever. Move-in ready.

Enter now for 2-for-1 tickets and help feed families - click here

Real Winners, Real Impact

Meyer Freidman from Beitar Illit won Dream Raffle 6. Assaf Cohen from Shavei Darom won Raffle 5. Michael "Mike" Cohen from San Diego won Raffle 4. Meyer Reichman from West Orange, New Jersey, won Raffle 3.

Last year, Ezra and Tammy Nissanian from West Hempstead, New York, won. Ezra works at a garage, and Tammy is an occupational therapist. Their ticket was drawn from over 12,000 purchases.

The Crisis Behind the Raffle

"The requests keep growing," says Michael Ben Ezri, who runs the food program. Every week, dozens of food packages go directly to families across Israel. Single mothers. Elderly couples. Discharged soldiers. Families who can't afford Shabbat food.

"Just knowing someone cares enough to bring them food for Shabbat - it saves them," Ben Ezri says.

Foundation Director Shmuel Sackett adds, "Michael and his team work year-round. When he calls - we're there. This year's raffle is dedicated to helping more families."

צילום: עזר שבת

Your $200 could win $1.2M AND feed families - enter with 2-for-1 now

This is a WIN-WIN:

Win - $1.2 million Jerusalem apartment

Give - Fund food packages for struggling families

Double chances - 2-for-1 on every ticket

Support Israel - widows, orphans, discharged soldiers, hungry families

What You Need to Do

Special 2-for-1: Buy one $200 ticket, get a second free.

Packages (all doubled):

1 ticket: $200 → 2 entries

2 tickets: $350 → 4 entries

5 tickets: $750 → 10 entries

10 tickets: $1,400 → 20 entries + $100 gift card to lone soldier

Tickets available using Ma'aser funds - 100% goes to charity.

Enter and help feed families - get 2-for-1 tickets here

The raffle is in March 2026 in Jerusalem. Seven families have won. The foundation delivers every prize.

Michael Ben Ezri says, "Every ticket is a ray of light in the kitchen of a family struggling to survive."

One ticket. Two miracles. Win for yourself. Give to others.