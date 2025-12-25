Our love is greater than their hate.

That is the sign I received after Oct 7-from a Jewish organization.

This was their response to the barbaric attack by civilian Muslims on Jews who had provided work and healthcare to them in the name of peace and love.

Our love is greater than their hate? So what? Who cares? How does that protect the Jews from the barbaric, evil, terrorist organization called Islam which seems to be hiding behind “religion?”

Terrorism:The calculated use of violence to create a general climate of fear in a population and thereby to bring about a particular political objective

The systematic use of terror especially as a means of coercion.

Between 1979 and April 2024, there were 66,872 Islamist attacks recorded worldwide. These attacks caused the deaths of at least 249,941 people.

A Nigeria-based NGO reports that since 2009, more than 125,000 Christians have been killed, including 600 clergy members. In addition, 19,000 churches have been burned and 1,100 Christian communities displaced.

Is Islam a religion? Or is it a terrorist organization hiding behind a “god” who calls for the death of Jews and Christians, while the God of Abraham, Isaac, Jacob, Sarah, Rebecca, Rachel, Leah and Jesus demands we choose life over death.

We read in the Hebrew Bible: (Deut. 30:19): “I call heaven and earth to witness you today: I have put before you life and death, blessing and curse - therefore choose life!”

Allah’s Messenger (ﷺ) said, “The Hour will not be established until you fight with the Jews, and the stone behind which a Jew will be hiding will say. “O Muslim! There is a Jew hiding behind me, so kill him.”

Koran (62:6) Tell them: “O you who have become Judaised, if you arrogantly fancy that you are Allah’s favourites to the exclusion of all people, then wish for death, if you are truthful in your claim.”

Chicago University Islamic scholar, Palestinian Mohammad Nusairat: “We did not come here to coexist. We are superior to everyone else and will not be surpassed. No one is above us.”

How does our love take down the teaching of their so-called god? I say so-called, because what kind of god calls for the death of an entire people?

Even Moloch did not call out for the death of all people. Traditionally, Moloch was understood as a Canaanite or Ammonite god to whom children were offered as sacrifices, often by fire in the Hinnom Valley (Gehenna) outside Jerusalem.

Now, that is what Moloch and Allah have in common; the sacrifice of children. Allah teaches the importance of “self-sacrifice:” you know, suicide bombers. Often children. Children? What kind of parent teaches a child that it is a great idea to blow yourself up to kill others because they do not believe in your god?

Want to learn more about this hate, read Palestine Media Watch. Learn about the lessons taught in schools in Gaza, sponsored by UNRWA.

What kind of barbarity is transferred through generations so that children do this? I’ll tell you. It is a cultural meme - as described by Richard Dawkins in his 1976 book:The Selfish Gene. Traits passed down through the generations like eye colour, or height. Muslims have passed down hate for Jews, generation after generation. Considering the number of Jews when Allah showed up, I am guessing Allah thought it would be easy.

Well it wasn’t and it isn’t. Islam came into being more than 2000 years after the Jews. The First Muslim conquest of Jerusalem (636-637) was part of the Muslim conquest of the Levant and the result of the military efforts of the Rashidun Caliphate against the Byzantine Empire in the year 636-637/38. The population was roughly 700,000 people. Jews likely constituted 10-15% of the total population, while the majority was Christian, with a smaller population of Samaritans.

Easy pickin’s, right? Wrong.

After 2000 years of the hate for Jews, our love is greater than their hate. Great.

How does love overcome people who are invited into your home, given a job, cared for when ill who turn around and invade your homes? Put babies in ovens. Rape anything that moves. Kill anything that moves. Tie families together and set them on fire? Take hostages, from babies to Holocaust survivors, and torture them in their own homes?

Love cannot fix this. This is not hate. This is evil incarnate.

But our love is not about saving Jewish lives, is it? Hate continues to grow as the number of Muslims grows. And their left-wing progressive pals who have no understanding of the origin of western culture and the barbarism it overcame.

“Truth [Islam] does not reconcile with falsehood [Christianity and Judaism]” “The existence of each negates the other. Therefore, the struggle between faith [Islam] and disbelief [Christianity and Judaism] has been an existential struggle that does not tolerate compromises.”

Love cannot overcome barbarians or terrorism without help. Barbarism and terrorism must be attacked head on - with or without love.

How is it possible that the free world did not wake up on 9/11? Instead we were inundated with calls against Islamophobia: ”don’t put all Muslims in one bag.” We have been brainwashed to believe that saying anything negative about Islam is a sin.

Well done Islam. How sad for the rest of us. How sad is it that we have bent the knee not only to a false god - but a “being” that is evil. For how else do you describe a being through time that calls for the death of others - for the crime of being?



When will we wake up to this travesty? To this barbaric terrorist organization?

India Indian Parliament Attack - 2001 - Islamist extremist group Mumbai (26/11) Attacks - 2008 - Islamist extremist group Pathankot Airbase Attack - 2016 - Islamist extremist group Uri Army Camp Attack - 2016 - Islamist extremist group Pulwama Suicide Bombing - 2019 - Islamist extremist attacker France Charlie Hebdo Attack - 2015 - Islamist extremist attackers Paris Attacks - 2015 - Islamist extremist group Nice Truck Attack - 2016 - Islamist extremist attacker Beheading of French Priest - 2016 - Islamist extremist attackers and more

More Muslim attacks.

Calls to die for Allah

“Islam is not just a religion. It’s a complete political, social, and economic system. Anything that is not Sharia, we will not obey. We are superior to everyone, and we will dominate the entire globe.”

Islam is here to dominate.

And following the attack on the Jews at Bondi Beach, Australia: Australian Imams and Islamic Scholars Glorify Jihad against Jews, Infidels, ‘Enemies Of Allah’

Ahmed al-Ahmed, the Muslim, who has been called a hero for trying to stop the terrorists attacking Jews on Bondi beach, is called a traitor by his own people: 75% of comments on a popular Palestinian Arab Facebook news site denounce Ahmed Al Ahmed as a traitor to Muslims for stopping the Bondi terrorists.

What does that say about Islam?

In the West, peace means “live and let live.” In Islam, peace means the world has bent the knee to Allah.

My love may not be greater than their hate, but my love dictates to me that:

Silence is collusion.

Appeasement breeds contempt - remember all those promises of land for peace (Oslo Accords 1993). Withdrawal from Gaza 2005 and the attacks on Israel from independent Gaza.

And then Oct 7?

My love dictates that fear leads to submission-Islamophobia anyone?

It took a long time, but the West finally called out the Nazis for who they were. They were best friends with Islam. Isn’t it time to call out Islam for what it is?