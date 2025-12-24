There is a pandemic plaguing today’s generation: depression and a lack of purpose. These two phenomena are interlinked, for if you don’t know your purpose, your self-esteem takes a blow. One story that illustrates a celebratory breakthrough is that of Mordechai Shapiro, who has now become a household name in the music industry.

He wrote a song called “One in a Million,” in which he questions his seemingly impossible dream of becoming a legitimate singer. He contemplates why he should even try. These are the moments when people either fail or follow their passion to confront their destiny. He followed his inner hopes and dreams and became one in a million.

There is really no way to leave a state of depression unless one has the courage and boldness to dedicate their energies to developing and honing their talents.

There is a famous speaker, Rabbi Pinto, who has such fans as LeBron James and has taken in admissions of guilt from Kanye West. He is a true lover of people, with an overpowering love for all Jews. He addresses this exact point, focusing on the need for people to develop their talents and contribute through their individual skills. Otherwise, he sees people wandering without purpose.

Vayigash and Vayechei speak to these themes. Yehudah becomes the roaring lion, putting everything on the line to bring Binyamin back, and Yosef fills the role of the empathetic yet fiery baal bitachon-one with complete belief in G-d.

Eventually, all the tribes receive individual blessings from Yaakov that define their purpose. This gives them the self-confidence to make their mark on the world and weaves personal purpose into the tapestry of society.







