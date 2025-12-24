Arutz Sheva - Israel National News has obtained a rare certificate of ordination written by the then-Chief rabbi, Rabbi Yitzhak HaLevi Herzog, which grants Rabbi Shlomo Goren rabbinic ordination both to rule on matters of what is permissible and forbidden and also the higher qualification needed for settling monetary disputes.

The document is dated 27 Elul, Hebrew year ת"ש. It is an official certificate, signed by Rabbi Herzog, attesting to an ordination status that has not been documented or published publicly until now.

The certificate reflects the high esteem afforded Rabbi Goren at a relatively young age. The wording of the letter emphasizes his greatness in Torah and his notable insights.

In the letter Rabbi Herzog wrote, "Behold the lofty, celebrated prodigy, a genius well versed in the Babylonian and Jerusalemite Talmuds; his name has risen to renown through his remarkable erudition and his correct and pleasing innovations, and therefore I have granted him the ordination of a Torah sage."