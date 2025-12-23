To be or not to be a Conservative Zionist.

Apparently, it is one or the other. You cannot be both at the same time.

Have I made this simple enough?

I have made this so simple that we can all now go home?

But wait a minute because there is more, or less.

As evidence to the proposition that less is more, we find the gallant Ben Shapiro addressing a gathering of fellow Conservatives at Turning Point, USA.

Turning Point, USA was Charlie Kirk’s baby.

So Shapiro spoke for about 20 minutes. He was eloquent and direct, and he saved his best punches for Tucker Carlson, currently the leader within the Conservative Movement.

He also went after Candace Owens and Megyn Kelly.

Shapiro drew sustained applause each time he named America as the greatest country the world has even known.

No argument there from American Conservatives, and the ovations kept coming for Ben Shapiro.

His speech was a success from beginning to end, and from start to finish not once did he mention Israel.

Did I listen properly? Did I miss the part where he calls himself an American patriot plus a proud Zionist?

Maybe I need to listen to it again, because that is the heart of the matter, and it has always been Shapiro’s calling card.

How did something like that end up on the floor, yes, the Zionist part?

What happened?

This happened.

They got to him.

Tucker, plus Candace, plus Megyn, plus Nick Fuentes, they all ganged up and sent him out into the cold.

The good Christians found their scapegoat, the Jew Shapiro.

Et Tu, Megyn?

She admits that she and Shapiro are done. His Zionism is a bridge too far for herself and the Conservative Movement?

This is schoolyard tactics…you can play with us no more. Pick up your marbles and go home.

Who started this? Tucker and Candace, when they found Israel guilty of everything under the sun, and so left Shapiro holding the bag.

He did not know what hit him.

All that leaves the Conservative Movement in turmoil.

No Jews allowed?

It is getting that way.

Prove me wrong, Megyn. You were supposed to be the umpire in all this.

