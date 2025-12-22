Tucker Carlson, a media personality and social influencer associated with right-wing circles in the US, has been named "Antisemite of the Year" by the US-Jewish organization StopAntisemitism.

In an interview with the New York Post, the organization's director, Liora Rez, said that Carlson promotes divisive, hate-filled, and dangerous discourse, and that over the past year he interviewed a number of figures sympathetic to Hitler.

The organization accused Carlson of using his platform to normalize antisemitism, incite hatred, and accuse American Jewish figures of dual loyalty. Carlson has also sharply attacked Zionist Christians, calling them afflicted with a "virus in the brain" and claiming that support for Israel is a betrayal of Christianity.

The organization further noted that Carlson is a dangerous personality due to his large following on social media, which he uses to spread "false statements and antisemitic narratives." On his show on X, Carlson hosted revisionist historian Daryl Cooper, who claimed that Hitler never intended to murder Jews, and Carlson even accused then-British Prime Minister Winston Churchill of being responsible for the outbreak of World War II.

Rez emphasized that when influencers normalize antisemitic narratives, it contributes to an atmosphere in which threats, harassment, and violence against Jews become increasingly common.