Since it’s Hanukkah, although the last day of the holiday, it is a special time for dreams and miracles, together with the latest parshiyot that are all about dreams, let’s take an imaginary tour. We’ll read through the dreams at the beginning of Shabbat Hanukkah’s parsha. So close your eyes, or look into the Hanukkah candles, and join me.

“It came to pass at theend of two full years, that Pharaoh was dreaming, and behold, he was standing by the Nile.”

After two years of war, we look back and glance at what is happening. It feels like a dream.

“And behold, from the Nile were coming up seven cows, of handsome appearance and robust flesh, and they pastured in the marshland.

And behold, seven other cows were coming up after them from the Nile, of ugly appearance and lean of flesh, and they stood beside the cows on the Nile bank.

And the cows of ugly appearance and lean of flesh devoured the seven cows that were of handsome appearance and healthy; then Pharaoh awoke.”

Seven enemies surrounding us from all sides. Seven frontlines, all very strong and threatening. Each with deadly intentions. Israel is caught by surprise, unready.

But then the unbelievable takes place. One after another they are toppled and defeated. All seven “swallowed” - Gaza, Lebanon, Syria, Iran, Yemen, Iraq, enemies in Judea and Samaria.

But there is more to this dream.

“And he fell asleep and dreamed again, and behold, seven ears of grain were growing on one stalk, healthy and good.

And behold, seven ears of grain, thin and beaten by the east wind, were growing up after

The shekel strengthened ( see here ).

Historic mega gas deal recently signed with Egypt (Yosef selling grain in Egypt?). $35 billion - largest in its history ( see here ).

Massive arms deals, including Arrow-3 to Germany. You heard right ( see here ).

OECD reports renewed economic growth and resilience, and GDP rebounded strongly after the war ( see here and see here ).

Stock market climbing ( see here ).

Israel is fatter, richer, and a better place to live than ever.

“Now it came to pass in the morning that his spirit was troubled; so he sent and called all the necromancers of Egypt and all its sages, and Pharaoh related his dream to them, but no one interpreted them for Pharaoh.”

The whole world wakes up rubbing its eyes in wonder. How could this be? What is the secret of the Jewish people? Who can interpret this?

How do they last throughout history? How do their values last eternally? How do they rise from the ashes every time? How do they outlast decrees - Greeks, Romans, inquisitions, and the Holocaust? The necromancers cannot explain Netzach Yisrael.

“Now the chief cupbearer spoke with Pharaoh, saying…And there with us was a Hebrew lad, a slave of the chief slaughterer, and we told him, and he interpreted our dreams for us; each according to his dream he interpreted. And it came to pass that just as he had interpreted to us, so it was: me he restored to my position, and him he hanged.’”

Their prophecies all come true. They return from exile to a Jewish homeland. If “just as he interpreted, so it was,” then maybe it pays to be on the right side of history. Those who bless them are blessed (the chief cupbearer), and those whom they curse are cursed (the chief baker).

“So Pharaoh sent and called Joseph, and they rushed him from the dungeon and he shaved and changed his clothes, and he [then] came to Pharaoh.”

The nation of Israel returns from the prison of exile. Yetziat Mitzrayim - leaving the prison of Egypt. Kibbutz Galuyot. Hostages released. It’s time to wear our royal clothes.

“Awaken, awaken; put on your strength, O Zion; put on your garments of splendor.” (Yeshayahu 52:1)

A kingdom of Kohanim and a holy nation.

A regional power. United. Right and left. All twelve tribes together.

Rabbi Yonatan Kirsch was born in New Jersey and made Aliyah as a child. A musmach of Rabanut Ir (Chief Rabbinate of Israel), he served as a rebbe at the Hesder Yeshiva of Sderot and taught at Yeshivat Hakotel. He currently teaches at Yashlatz in Jerusalem and is the author of Maalot HaMikve. A combat soldier, he served in Lebanon.