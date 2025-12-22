Since October 7th, one ZAKA 360 volunteer has been repeatedly dispatched to scenes involving mass casualties and extreme destruction. While everyone moved on with their lives, he kept showing up. To bombings. To attacks. To scenes no human being should witness. The trauma built inside him until his emotional collapse became inevitable.

His wife Malky describes a man who once got on the floor to play with his grandchildren. Who kept candy in his pocket for them. Who never passed a person collecting tzedakah without stopping. That man is falling apart.

According to ZAKA 360's official report, the volunteer was exposed to mass casualties and extreme destruction scenes continuously, with no break for psychological recovery. The organization stated the work involved recovering victims and ensuring proper Jewish burial - sacred work that became emotionally devastating.

ZAKA 360 revealed the volunteer continued reporting for duty throughout the war period without interruption, despite the cumulative psychological toll building inside him. The constant exposure to death, loss and brutality resulted in what medical professionals describe as severe emotional collapse requiring urgent intervention.

Malky said, "He's been a ZAKA volunteer for years and after October 7th he showed up again and again and again for months without complaining". She added, "The man with the candy in his pocket and the bad knees on the floor now needs real professional help and we can't afford it".

A medical and psychological treatment team is already prepared to begin long-term therapy. But without immediate funding, treatment cannot start. The campaign has raised $3,145 toward the $200,000 goal needed for comprehensive treatment.

ZAKA 360 emphasized in their official letter that this volunteer is not asking for recognition or compensation. He gave of himself day after day for the country and for its families, and now suffers severe and devastating emotional damage. The sights, the smells, the horrors and unimaginable encounters with loss left a growing wound inside him.

The organization stated, "He is not asking for much and not asking for even a fraction of what he gave - he is simply asking for our hand to help him stand on his feet again".

Every donation makes you a partner in saving the life of someone who saved the lives of others, ZAKA 360 stated. Time is critical. The longer treatment is delayed, the deeper the psychological damage becomes. This volunteer spent years showing up for everyone else during Israel's darkest hours.