Another glossy plan has landed on the desk of President Trump. This one is called “Project Sunrise.” Its vision? Rebuilding Gaza into a smart, high-tech, AI-managed Mediterranean beach riviera for the jihadi Muslims in Gaza. Towers. Resorts. Innovation hubs. A Middle Eastern Singapore rising from the ashes.

It sounds impressive. It also sounds completely detached from reality.

Because here is the truth no PowerPoint slide can escape: no country on earth will invest one dollar in Gaza so long as Hamas exists.

Not for high-tech infrastructure. Not for beachfront resorts. Not even to clear the rubble. Everyone knows it. The diplomats know it. The investors know it.

And Hamas knows it too.

Which means that Project Sunrise, like so many Gaza “day after” fantasies before it, is built on a condition the world has proven utterly incapable of delivering, the demilitarization of Gaza.

Let’s be honest for a moment. The international community has had nearly two decades to demilitarize Gaza. Instead, it funded the development of terror tunnels. It legitimized terror. Western governments funded United Nations UNRWA schools which educated the next generation of Gaza’s future jihadis to openly declare that their highest aspiration is Jewish blood.

To pretend that this time will be different because someone used the words “AI” and “smart city” is not optimism, it’s delusion.

Here is the scenario no one in polite diplomatic circles wants to discuss, but everyone privately understands.

If Gaza remains armed, radicalized, and uninvestable, Israel may simply freeze the situation. No reconstruction. No international rescue fantasies.

Gaza remains what Hamas turned it into, unlivable. And gradually, quietly, year by year, Gazans will leave. Not because Israel forces them out, but because there is no future there living in debris.

And the world? The world will protest loudly at first. Then less. Then barely at all. Because history teaches us a brutal truth: the world gets bored. It moves on. New crises. New hashtags. New moral outrages.

And then, when Gaza is largely emptied by the consequences of its own jihadist choices, Israel will finally do what it should have done long ago, resettle Gaza with Jewish communities. Make Gaza Jewish again. Not out of revenge. Not out of cruelty. But out of justice, deterrence, and survival.

Because in the Middle East, there is one language our enemies understand: loss of land.

You massacre Jews? You don’t get international sympathy and donor conferences. You lose territory. Permanently. That is how you internalize consequences. That is how you deter the next massacre. That is how you end a war, not by rewarding jihad, but by punishing it.

I wish Prime Minister Netanyahu had the courage to say this clearly, unapologetically, now.

To look the world in the eye and say:

“There will be no rebuilding Gaza for a jihadi Muslim population that celebrated and took part in the Oct. 7th massacre. There are no innocent civilians in Gaza. They all must pay the price for supporting and participating in the Oct. 7th massacre. And if Gaza remains frozen, it will eventually be resettled by Jews. That is the price they pay for October 7th.”

That would not be extremism. That would be moral clarity.

The real immorality is pretending that Gaza can be rebuilt while its society remains committed to jihad. There is no re-educating a 1,400+ year genocidal jihadi society.

The real injustice is telling Israelis they must live next to an armed jihadi Islamic enclave forever because the world is uncomfortable with Jewish sovereignty.

The real fantasy is believing that AI-managed beaches can replace accountability.

Project Sunrise is not a plan for peace. It is a plan to avoid confronting evil.

Peace in this region does not come from smart cities. It comes from clear red lines. From enemies knowing that if they butcher Jews, they don’t get a “day after” funded by the West, they lose land, power, and dreams of return.

Gaza will have a beautiful project sunrise, but it will not come from hi-tech buildings and Al managed beaches for jihadi Muslims who supported and participated in Oct. 7th.

It will come when jihadi Muslims leave Gaza, when Jewish communities are rebuilt throughout Gaza and when Jewish sovereignty in Gaza is no longer negotiable.