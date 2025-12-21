Thousands took part this morning (Sunday) in a vigil at Bondi Beach in Sydney, marking one week since the terrorist attack in which 15 members of the Jewish community were murdered, and to light the eighth Hanukkah candle.

The event was held under heavy security, including mounted police, snipers, and hundreds of officers. Australia’s Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese, attended the rally and was met with boos from the crowd upon his arrival. “Shame, supporter of jihad-you do not represent Australia,” protesters were heard shouting at the prime minister.

During the rally, the Jewish community called for the establishment of a commission of inquiry into the shooting attack, noting a rise in antisemitic incidents in recent years and stressing the importance of a federal-level investigation in Australia.

In Israel, a parallel memorial ceremony was held at the National Institutions Building in Jerusalem, attended by President Isaac Herzog, the chairman of the World Zionist Organization, representatives of the Jewish community from Australia, and a nephew of the Chabad emissary Rabbi Eli Schlanger, who was murdered in the attack.

President Herzog delivered remarks in English, emphasizing: “We send all our condolences to the families of the victims and wishes for a speedy recovery to the wounded. The fight against antisemitism must be a shared effort by everyone in order to prevent another catastrophe.”

World Zionist Organization Chairman Yaakov Hagoel criticized the Australian government for what he described as a failure to adequately confront the spread of incitement and antisemitism.