Two suspects, residents of eastern Jerusalem, were arrested on suspicion of involvement in the detonation of an explosive device inside a vehicle while traveling.

Over the weekend, police received a report of a car accident in which a private vehicle caught fire while traveling in one of the city's eastern neighborhoods.

The forces that arrived at the scene discovered that the explosion occurred inside the vehicle, apparently as a result of an explosive device. As a result, one of the passengers was seriously injured and taken to the hospital.