On Monday evening, the second candle of Hanukkah, Bet Elazraki Children’s Home was filled with a rare and powerful sense of joy. More than a holiday celebration, the evening felt like a true family reunion, one that embodied warmth, belonging, and continuity.

For many years, Ira Riklis, a close and devoted friend of Bet Elazraki, has worked to ensure that the children’s home is not only a place of care but a lifelong family. In keeping with this vision, he stands alongside the children and graduates at every major milestone in life, from childhood through adulthood. As part of this lifelong commitment, Ira Riklis has gifted three residential buildings to Bet Elazraki for the benefit of the graduates.

The Riklis Complex צילום: תאיר הרשקופ

At his initiative, Bet Elazraki established a Family Council to address social and family matters, strengthening the bonds between generations. The highlight of this shared family spirit is the annual Riklis Hanukkah celebration, which brings together the children currently living at the home with graduates of all ages, including soldiers, students, young families, and graduates who now return with children of their own.

Lighting the Chanukah Menorah צילום: תאיר הרשקופ

On Monday night, the home was dressed in festive lights as more than 800 graduates arrived to celebrate Hanukkah in an uplifting atmosphere. There were songs, candles, blessings, performances, and heartfelt reunions, but above all, there was a deep sense of belonging. Each person who attended felt part of something enduring, a family that does not end with childhood.

One of the most moving moments of the evening was watching the younger children look on at the graduates, some of whom left home decades ago and have since built families and lives of their own. In them, the children see a living example of what is possible.

The evening concluded with a special moment of recognition, honoring outstanding children and staff members of the year. As Ira Riklis so fittingly said, “If everyone is happy with the choice, it means the choice was the right one.”

At Bet Elazraki, Hanukkah is a celebration not only of light, but of family, connection, and a home that remains a home for life.