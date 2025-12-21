Seeach Sod, one of Israel’s leading organizations serving people with intellectual disabilities and autism, has launched a campaign to complete a new Torah scroll that will be dedicated to its students, giving them the chance to experience Torah reading and tefillah in a consistent, familiar, and supportive setting.

Seeach Sod was established in 1971 by Rabbi Dov Levy z”l to create a religious educational framework for children with special needs, and has since grown into a network of programs spanning early childhood through adulthood. The organization enriches the lives of more than 1,600 children and adults across Israel.

To donate and help complete the Seeach Sod Torah scroll

Two Brothers with a Dream

The Torah scroll initiative began with a personal story-one that many families of children with special needs will recognize immediately.

David is 28 years old. He faces the daily struggles of mental health challenges with courage. But more than anything, David is a devoted brother. His younger brother, Yossi, is a high-functioning young man with special needs who lives and learns at Seeach Sod.

In a place where progress can be measured in small, hard-won steps-one word understood, one prayer said with confidence, one day of showing up and trying again-David saw what Torah means to Yossi and his friends. And he decided to give them something lasting: a Torah scroll written for them.

Why a Torah scroll changes everything

For many communities, a Torah scroll is the heartbeat of Jewish life. For students with special needs, it can be the difference between watching from the side and taking part, between feeling like guests and feeling like a central part of Jewish life.

With a dedicated Torah scroll, Seeach Sod’s students can build a steady rhythm of Torah reading and tefillah in the environment they know best, supported by staff, structure, and a community that understands how to help each student succeed.

It’s also about dignity: the simple, powerful experience of approaching the Torah, kissing it, dancing with it, and knowing, without needing to ask, that this moment is meant for you too.

Halfway There

A new Torah scroll is already being written for the talmidim of Seeach Sod. David has already taken responsibility for half the cost, so this wouldn't remain just a dream.

Now, the rest is being placed in the hands of Am Yisrael.

Partners can participate through dedications - from a letter to pesukim to a parsha - so that each contribution becomes a real part in a Torah that will be read, week after week, for years to come.

