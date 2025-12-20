When the history books are written will Canada be seen to stand with freedom-respecting nations or with totalitarian Islamist terrorists?

Anyone who promotes a Palestinian Arab state is in fact standing with Jihad and murder. It is clear that Canadian young people, like the Australians, are being mis-educated and the media is confused about the history of Israeli offers of land for a Palestinian Arab autonomy - which were met with increased terrorism as the jihadists were encouraged that they were getting closer to their genocidal goals.

Prime Minister Carney some months ago joined with France and Great Britain to recognize a Palestinian Arab state, even though such a state would be, as in Gaza, a terror state pledged to destroy Israel,and murder the Jews in their one small liberal democracy surrounded by Islamists.

Canadians must ask if Prime Minister Carney sees Israel as a friend or foe. Reading his reaction to the murder of 15 Jews celebrating the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah in Australia we may have a problem here. In a social media post, Carney expressed sympathy but then went on to state that "Canada stands with Australia and Jewish people everywhere in sorrow and determination, never to bow to terrorism, violence, hatred and intimidation."

Does promoting a Palestinian Arab terror state constitute support for Israel or is it exactly bowing down to terrorism? Bowing down to terrorism has already shown a weak and submissive Canada in its foreign relations.

For an example of life in the real world, we note that Israel might now be treating Israel in a similar way that Carney's advocacy of a Palestinian Arab state is treating Israel.

This week, Israel did not allow a group of six Canadian members of parliament, five of them apparently Muslims, to enter Israel from what Israel's enemies call the "West Bank" and its friends call Judea and Samaria, Israel's Biblical heartland.

Liberal MPs Fares Al Soud, Iqra Khalid, Gurbux Saini, Sameer Zuberi and Aslam Rana were among those denied entry, along with NDP MP Jenny Kwan.

The naive Canadians didn't understand that in the new world of Western nations with large Muslim populations, choosing to side with the terrorists has implications. The Canadians whined about the refusal of entry, but we expect more from our Prime Minister.

A statement issued by Israel’s embassy in Canada said the delegation was denied entry due to concerns regarding the sponsor organization, The Canadian-Muslim Vote, which it said receives “the vast majority” of its funding from Islamic Relief Canada. The embassy said Islamic Relief Canada is a subsidiary of Islamic Relief Worldwide, which Israel has listed as a “terror entity.”

“The State of Israel will not allow the entry of organizations and individuals who are associated with designated terror entities,” the statement said.

In 2005 Israel believed those who encouraged it to give up land to the Islamists. Israel pulled out completely from Gaza and the quid pro quo was that the Gazan Palestinian Arabs voted in (and still support today) Hamas whose charter promotes the end of Israel and the murder of its civilians.

We now watch increasing terrorism in a Europe that believed the left-liberals who said that the poor Palestinian Arabs should have a state that would in essence surround Israel and make it all the easier to accomplish this second "final solution". Carney and his prdecessor Justin Trudeau promote the immigration of people inadequately vetted for Islamist sympathies and actions, thus tilting the demographics in favour of those who accept or at least tolerate and appease the Islamists.

Just watch the demonstrations being held at Canadian and American universities and on our major streets calling for a Palestinian Arab state "from the river to the sea" which means taking over all of Israel and for a "globalized intifada" which would seal the fate of myself, my children and grandchildren.

My late father who survived the Nazi concentration camp at Auschwitz where his parents and then 8 year old sister were murdered, loved living in Canada after the Shoah, but I hate to think what he would think of his beloved second home today

Carney's ignorance (or is it malevolence?) gives us all a chance to say "Never Again" and take actions that show we mean it.

Carney, in my opinion, is the worst type of hypocrite, saying he will not bow down to terrorism, where in fact he bows so deeply as to hurt his Pinocchio nose.,

Howard Rotberg, a retired lawyer is the author of five books and over 100 published essays on ideologies, values and culture.