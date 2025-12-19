Hasidic singer Shulem Lemmer performed this week at official Hanukkah parties at the White House, in the presence of US President Donald Trump. In an interview with Kol B'rama radio, Lemmer shared behind-the-scenes details - including moments of Talmud study in a place where almost no one is allowed to stay.

Lemmer, a Belz Chasid who has a recording contract with Universal Music Group, performed the song "God Bless America" in a special Yiddish version, accompanied by the official US Army band.

"This is a song written by a Jew, Irving Berlin, and he once said in an interview that this saying, 'God Bless America,' he heard from his mother. It was probably in Yiddish," Lemmer explained. "I updated the lyrics for the whole song in Yiddish."

The two parties took place in different atmospheres. "The afternoon was more general, and many people received invitations. The evening was much more political," he described.

Lemmer shared how he made use of his long stay at the White House. "I was given a room there, and I knew I would be there all day, so I took my Gemara (Talmud) with me. I started studying Gemara and thought, 'Who studied Gemara here in this place?' Maybe a hundred years ago."

He emphasized that he never saw a reason to change his Hasidic identity. "This is the entire mission, the sanctification of God's name, that we can be true Jews, strengthen our fear of Heaven, and show everyone that you can do everything with the Hasidic sideburns."

השירה באידיש של שלום למר Jake Turx

He acknowledged that "there were proposals I couldn't do at all, that just weren't suitable," but added, "They really appreciate it that you live your truth and don't try to make yourself look better."

Lemmer sees standing on stage and meeting the audience directly as an opportunity to make an impact. "A lot of people told me - I've never met a Jew like you, I don't know what I thought, but now I see you're really a person. You can do so much with just one smile."