A series of memorial gatherings will be held marking the 25th anniversary of the murder of Binyamin Ze’ev Kahane and his wife, Talya, who were killed by Arab terrorists near Ofra.

Binyamin Ze’ev Kahane was born on the 19th of Tishrei, 5727 (October 1966), in New York, the youngest son of Rabbi Meir Kahane. In 1971, his family moved to Israel, where Binyamin began his Torah studies at Yeshivat Mercaz HaRav. Later, in 1987, he co-founded the Yeshiva of the Jewish Idea together with his father.

During this period, Binyamin launched Darka Shel Torah, a weekly newsletter offering commentary on the weekly Torah portion alongside analysis of contemporary events, inspired by his father’s ideological framework. For fourteen years, until his untimely death, he edited and directed this publication, developing a distinctive voice marked by clarity, rigor, and ideological consistency in articulating the “Jewish Idea.”

In 5747 (1989), Binyamin married Talya Herzlich. The couple settled in Kfar Tapuach in Samaria, where they built their home and raised six children.

Following the assassination of his father, Rabbi Meir Kahane, in 5751 (November 1990), Binyamin assumed a leadership role among his followers. He founded the “Kahane Chai” movement, which was later barred from participation in Israeli elections in 1992 and designated a terrorist organization in 1994. He also served as Rosh Yeshiva of the Yeshiva of the Jewish Idea in Kfar Tapuach.

בנימין והרבי צילום: משה בן ישראל

Despite persistent pressure from Israeli authorities-including arrests, interrogations, and periods of imprisonment for expressing his views-Rav Binyamin remained resolute in his commitment to teaching and disseminating his ideology. On the 5th of Tevet, 5761 (December 31, 2000), Binyamin and Talya Kahane were murdered in a shooting ambush near Ofra while returning home from Jerusalem. The attack, carried out by operatives linked to Yasser Arafat, left their six children orphaned.

Rav Binyamin was widely regarded by his students as a gentle scholar who embodied the Torah ideal of the scholar-warrior-firm in principle, unwavering in conviction, and devoted to what he believed to be truth and justice.

One of the most striking aspects of Rav Binyamin’s legacy is the prescience of his writings. Years before events such as October 7th, the judicial reform debates, and the profound social divisions now gripping Israeli society, he was already addressing many of these issues, offering warnings and insights that many view today as remarkably relevant.

This year marks 25 years since the murder of Binyamin and Talya Kahane. Memorial gatherings will be held next week to honor their memory and to draw strength from their teachings.

On Tuesday, December 23rd, the public is invited to join Rav Binyamin’s family, friends, students, rabbis, and community leaders at an English-language memorial at 6:30 PM in Ramat Beit Shemesh, Kehilat Menorat HaMaor, 6 Nachal Maor .

On Wednesday, December 24th, a Hebrew-language memorial will take place at 7:00 PM at the Oz V’Gaon Nature Reserve Memorial, near Kibbutz Migdal Oz.

