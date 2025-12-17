Judah Maccabee, his brothers and their band of the few miraculously defeated the large and mighty Seleucid Greek army of Antiochus IV Epiphanes and liberated Jerusalem and the Second Temple.

They then proceeded to rededicate the Temple, which had been occupied, despoiled and defiled by the Seleucids. When they sought to light the Menorah they had jerry-rigged to replace the golden one stolen by the Seleucids, they only found one hidden, small, untainted cruse of oil, still untouched and bearing the seal of the High Priest. It contained only enough oil to last one day, but miraculously the oil lasted eight days.

In the following year this eight day period, beginning on the 25th of Kislev, was established as an annual joyous holiday of gratitude, replete with the jubilant chanting of the Hallel prayer and the recitation of the Al HaNissim blessing of thanksgiving.

This was not the only source for the eight-day festival. The Seleucids had prevented the observance of the eight-day Holiday of Sukkot and Shemini Atzeret and it was decided to observe the eight-day period of the re-dedication (Hanukkah literally means, dedication) of the Temple like Sukkot.

The theme of joy, gratitude and renewal is associated with Sukkot. It begins after the end of the annual period of the High Holidays, a serious and intense time of introspection and repentance, as the entire world faces judgment by G-d. As we prepare for and enter the Sukkot holiday period, we are grateful for the clean slate afforded by Yom Kippur and the renewed lease on life we were granted. Life is transient and fragile as symbolized by the temporary and exposed structure of the Sukkah.

When all is said and done, it is divine providence that is the hidden and enduring source of our protection. This theme is an integral part of our observance of Hanukkah. Indeed, our lighting of the Hanukkah Menorah is a testament that divine providence is still present among us.

In this regard it is important to note that the Maccabean war was a brutal one. It began in response to the oppressive measures instituted by the Seleucids prohibiting the performance of essential commandments in Judaism like circumcision. Judah Maccabee and many thousands of others died in the war and its aftermath.

Not everyone agreed to the Maccabean uprising at the time. This included the Hellenists and others in Israel, as well as the substantial Jewish communities in Egypt and Babylon. Eventually, though, there was genuine acceptance of the Holiday of Hanukkah. It provided a sense of healing physically, because of the victorious ending of the war and liberation from the oppressive Seleucid regime; and spiritually, through rededication of the Temple and restoration of religious freedom.

This was especially so after the miracle of the oil, which tangibly evidenced the divine presence continued to grace the Jewish people and, in effect, validated the Hanukkah holiday observance. It allowed people to reconnect and work together in pursuit of the higher purpose of rebuilding the nation of Israel, much like occurred after the horrible tragedy of the Holocaust. Indeed, Hanukkah continues to be joyfully observed throughout the ages to this day.

As we reflect on the origin of Hanukkah, we can better understand the Jewish response to the devastating Bondi Beach Hanukkah massacre of Jews by terrorists in Australia. The sorrow was unbearable and yet the Jewish people in Australia and, in solidarity, throughout the world, felt the compelling need to persevere.

The next day there were public lightings of the Hanukkah Menorah throughout the world and even on Bondi Beach. The answer to terrorism and Jew hatred was rededication to our traditions, including lighting the Menorah. It is the secret to Jewish resilience through the ages.

In our hearts we know and believe that notwithstanding all the existential and other challenges we face as a people, divine providence is still present among us and protects us. We are still here, despite all the turmoil and vicissitudes of history, including the ancient Persians, Greeks and Romans, in spite of the Holocaust and undeterred by the murderous atrocities committed by Hamas and its cohorts on October 7th and the Bondi Massacre this week.

Even as we mourn for our brethren, we are also duty-bound to express our gratitude and joy to G-d. The terrorists, like the Seleucids before them, may hurt us, but they will never win. Our faith in G-d and support for our ancestral home in Israel is unshakeable and our commitment to the Jewish people is unbreakable.

We will overcome and continue to celebrate Hanukkah and embrace our traditions.

May our lighting of the Hanukkah Menorah pierce the darkness and inspire us to do and be better. May our good actions transform us all into the noble and perfected individuals we aspire to be. Happy Hanukkah.

Leonard Grunstein, retired attorney and banker, founded and served as Chairman of Metropolitan National Bank and then Israel Discount Bank of NY. He founded Project Ezrah and serves on the Board of Bernard Revel at Yeshiva Univ. and the AIPAC National Council. He has published articles in the Banking Law Journal, Real Estate Finance Journal and more and is the co-author of "Because It’s Just and Right: The Untold Back-Story of the U.S. Recognition of Jerusalem as the Capital of Israel and Moving the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem."