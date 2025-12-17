Thousands of Israeli veterans suffer from trauma.

Like Ben - a lone soldier from Australia, who joined Nahal Recon just before Oct 7th, and after 2 years of war is struggling to put his life back together.

Like Yaron, who rescued civilians under fire on Oct 7th, and had to shout Shema Yisrael so that they believed he is not Hamas coming to kill them - and now struggles to hear it uttered in prayers.

Most of those veterans do not have access to adequate care. A team of volunteers is changing that - at Hope Hills, a unique therapy farm in the Negev desert, where veterans can heal mentally and physically. It combines a trauma treatment course with working with animals, planting vineyards and raising crops. Here, veterans can regain purpose, recover, and start to rebuild their lives.

The whole thing is funded entirely through donations. The Hope Hills team are all volunteers. Nobody is getting paid. Every cent you give, goes toward helping Israeli veterans recover.

Those veterans gave everything to protect Israel, without hesitation, and now we have a chance to give something back.

It is said that one who saves a single life, saves the entire world.

Here, you have the opportunity to rebuild so many.

From Fighting - To Farming

Hope Hills was founded by Matan, Captain (res.) in Airborne Recon. Most other volunteers are veterans as well. They fought Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Gaza. Some were wounded in action, many lost friends. They know what recovery means, first hand. Now, they want to help other veterans rebuild their lives.

The idea behind Hope Hills is three-fold:

Help trauma-stricken veterans to recover , by living on the farm, tending to animals and vineyards, and lettings their souls heal.

Get at-risk youth in the area off the streets by giving them a place to where they belong, can learn valuable skills and build themselves up together

Invigorate a neglected area of land in a crime-ridden area of the Negev desert, turning the barren land into a fertile farm, and the area into a thriving community

The farms will become self-sustaining in the future, with the proceeds from crops and dairy, but it takes a long time to reach that point. They are raising funds now, because trauma-suffering veterans need help now, not later.

What the money is for

Funding is needed for two primary targets:

Tools, construction and agricultural assets

Tools for working in the field

Fertilizer, seed, vines

Feed for chickens and sheep

AG tech devices for improving crop yields

Construction for sheds and shelter

Water heater

Funding for external social and medical professionals

Social worker, at least 1 visit per week

Psychologist, at least 3 visits per week

Once the first farm is successful, the goal is to open at least 3 more, and help more communities in different parts of Israel.

Making the Desert Bloom

The farm is currently set up in a barren desert, in an area that is ridden with criminal activity. In past experience, a farm like this not only turns the desert into an oasis, but also elevates the entire area around it. Youths that had no purpose or direction, are now welcome to come work on the farm, and have a place where they belong. Unkempt, unsupervised lands turn into cultivated fields. Time and time again, setting up farms like this one has been proven to completely transform the area, not just agriculturally but also socially.



Once the current farm reaches maturity, with your kind help, the plan is to expand this into other areas that need help, in similarly down-trodden areas of Israel.



Transparency



As the team raises funds for use on the farm, they publicly and clearly report what they are used for. Updates are provided showing what has been purchased using the funds, what has been achieved, and how the farm progresses - with your help.

Together, we can help Israel recover.

