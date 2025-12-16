Bondi Beach. Sand. Blue sky. Happy bodies. An indifferent sea. Jews lighting candles.

Not "occupied" territory.

Not IDF soldiers.

Not "settlers".

Jews. A celebration. The blood on the sand is the same color as in Tel Aviv.

Distance no longer exists. The war has left the desert. It descends onto beaches, into schools, into the quiet streets of the West.

As The Spectator put it, it was “the night Australia died”.

One of the survivors of the attack said that four police officers remained “immobilized” during the incident.

Twenty minutes of gunfire: “For 20 minutes. They were shooting, shooting. They changed magazines. And kept shooting. For 20 minutes there were four police officers there. No one returned fire. Nothing. As if they were frozen.”

A country paralyzed by political correctness and fear.

The Mossad had warned Australia in recent days. But nothing.

Because, as Ayaan Hirsi Ali writes in The Free Press, when you allow hundreds of thousands of people to march shouting “Intifada” and “gas the Jews,” this is the result.

We opened the doors to those who despise us; we pay their welfare, give them housing, schools, healthcare, and in return we receive-at best-prayers that curse Israel-the only true ally we have in that sea of terrifying theocracies-and we infidels.

In Sydney city center there have been massive muslim prayers.

This is not devotion; it is an appropriation of public space that turns the Western square into a waqf, a theocratic enclave on common-law soil. It is muscular geopolitics, an echo of imported intifada. While the faithful prostrate themselves, traffic stops, tourists take selfies and native Australians mutter among themselves. It is creeping Islamization.

This madness is only the appetizer before the entree of a suburban caliphate and Sydney will become Sidnei al-Islam.

Why do they tolerate it? Reuters writes it-without my emphasis: the Labor government relies on immigrant votes.

The terrorist son had already been reported to the authorities six years earlier for his links to jihadist circles. Moreover, he studied at an Islamic center that in 2022 praised him for his ability to recite the laws of the Qur’an. Now, if you add religious fanaticism and terrorist ties to a gun permit, a country that is still alive should be alerted. Instead, no.

At the beginning of 2022, Australia first revoked the entry permit already granted to the unvaccinated tennis player Novak Djokovic, then locked him in a hotel for days like a hardened criminal, finally forced him to leave the country and threatened him with a lifetime re-entry ban.

In the case of a tennis player and a virus, the Canberra government acted like an iron guardian of the law. When it comes to the entry of Muslims and Islamist agents, all control measures are ignored to avoid undermining the doctrine of “diversity.”

Not only that. In June, Australia banned the entry of former Israeli justice minister Ayelet Shaked and Israeli activist and influencer Hillel Fuld.

Djokovic and Israeli ministers banned, Islamists welcomed. If this is not mortal moral decay, I do not know what is.

And now it is children and Holocaust survivors who are paying for adults’ blindness to Islamist terrorism.

Meanwhile, the German town of Külsheim is deploying anti-tank barriers at the entrance to its Christmas market, like those used in Ukraine and other theaters of war. Is this what we have become-a theater of war?

Paris, too, is canceling some Christmas festivities because the risk that terrorists might blow everything up is too high. Already with 10 percent Muslims, traditions must be canceled and one loses one’s country.

I am always asked: what should be done? Here it is.

Somewhere one must begin:

The West will be saved when it decides that certain Islamic peoples who, beyond a certain threshold-say 70 percent-want sharia in the West, do not have the right to enter our countries to bring chaos, misery, fanaticism, and terrorism (from countries like Afghanistan, Somalia, “Palestine”, Malesya, Pakistan, Syria…).

The two Bondi Beach terrorists, originally from Pakistan, would never have been able to kill all those innocents were this the rule. Would injustices be committed? Certainly-but the alternative is the end of the West.

After all, they come from a country that, as the actor playing CIA chief on "Homeland" put it, “is not even a country, it's a f*** acronym.” And the West has the right to say that its residents do not deserve our tolerance.

Otherwise, the West itself will end up becoming an acronym.

Giulio Meotti is a Rome-based journalist for Il Foglio national newspaper. He is the author of twenty books, including A New Shoah: The Untold Story of Israel’s Victims of Terrorism, The Last Western Pope (translated into Spanish and Polish), The End of Europe (Prize Capri San Michele), and The Sweet Conquest (with a preface by Algerian novelist Boualem Sansal) about the creeping Islamization of Europe. He writes a weekly column for Arutz Sheva and has contributed to the Wall Street Journal, the Jerusalem Post, Gatestone Institute, and Die Weltwoche.