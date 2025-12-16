The daughter of a Holocaust survivor whose father was shot and wounded in the terrorist attack at Sydney's Bondi Beach on Sunday accused Australia's ABC news of "biased" reporting and called on the media and the Australian government to "listen" to Jewish voices.

In an interview with ABC correspondents James Glenday and Emma Rebellato this morning (Tuesday), Victoria Teplitsky was asked how she was feeling in the wake of the attack, which left 15 people dead and dozens more hospitalized, including her 86-year-old father.

“How are we feeling?” Teplitsky replied. "Is this what you wanted? Is this enough now? Will you listen to us? [Prime Minister Anthony] Albanese, [Foreign Minister Penny] Wong, will you listen to us? Will you actually do something?"

She added that Jews would not believe Albanese and Wong's statements of support after the last two years.

Addressing the very news organization to which she was giving the interview, she asked: “And ABC, I’ve got to say, will you cut out the biased reporting ... will you actually let us have a voice?”

Teplitsky accused ABC of biased coverage of Israel-related issues, including the explosion of antisemitism that followed the October 7 massacre. “We feel [that is] part of the reason the Jewish people have experienced such a massive change in Australia towards us."

"I'm Aussie. I'm not a religious Jewish woman, but since October 7th, since all the hatred that's been thrown at us, I started to wear my Magen David because I'm Jewish," she said. "If you have something to say, you can say it to me. ABC, please stop with the biased reporting."

The two reporters did not respond to her accusations.