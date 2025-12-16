MK Michael Biton sent a message of solidarity and support to the Jewish community of Australia following the deadly terrorist attack at Bondi Beach in Sydney, in which 15 Jews were murdered and many others wounded.

“All the people in Israel are expressing support and love for the Jewish community of Australia,” Biton said.

The Knesset member noted that he had recently returned from a visit to Jewish communities in Melbourne and Sydney, praising their strong connection to Israel.

“We just came back from these amazing communities in Melbourne and Sydney. We saw how supportive they are of Israel, how Zionist they are, and their deep commitment to Jewish life, to Israel, and to Israel’s security - including their children who served here in the army,” he said.

Addressing the aftermath of the attack, Biton acknowledged the pain felt by Australian Jewry.

“In this very difficult moment, when we have lost 15 innocent people and others have been wounded, the atmosphere and the feelings in the Jewish community of Australia are very low,” he said. “Here in Israel - in the Knesset, in the government, and among all the people of Israel - we are here to support you.”

“We stand with you,” Biton concluded. “We will do everything in our power to help ensure the safety and security of the Jewish community of Australia.”