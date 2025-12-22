Chedvata’s unique three-part program includes:

Morning Torah study.

Afternoon academic training with Ashkelon College; and

IDF service in haredi units.

Chedvata enables young haredi men to serve in the IDF and earn an academic degree while remaining committed to a Torah lifestyle.

To learn more: www.chedvata.org

What makes Chedvata unique is its origin. Chedvata was founded eight years ago by members of the haredi community who recognized that not every young man is suited for a lifetime of full-time Torah study.

This model is proving its appeal. Enrollment has risen - just from word of mouth - from 300 students last year to over 400 this year. Today Chedvata operates on four campuses throughout Israel and is poised for significant expansion.

The Haredi Draft Issue: A Threat to National Unity

The most divisive issue today that prevents Achdut (unity) in Israel, is the haredi draft issue. As the haredi population continues to grow rapidly, soon reaching 25% of all Jewish Israelis under 30, finding a constructive solution has become increasingly urgent.

History has shown that progress in the draft issue comes only through incentives - not coercion. Chedvata’s model offers a proven incentive that works: a Torah-centered framework alongside professional training leading to high paying jobs.

Chedvata students צילום: Chedvata

Chedvata: A Game Changer for Israel

Chedvata is the only current viable solution to the haredi draft issue. As more haredim go into the army, the more the public see haredim serving shoulder-to-shoulder in the IDF, and the more haredim gain an appreciation for the State of Israel as well.

Unity is essential to Israel’s strength and success and Chedvata is playing a key role in promoting unity.

The academic component is also a critical incentive. Chedvata graduates go on to secure well-paying positions in high-tech and other sectors, strengthening their financial independence and Israel’s economy.

The Maccabees of old turned the tide against overwhelming odds. Today, Chedvata is turning the tables on our enemies by strengthening Israel in every way- militarily, economically and socially.

With proper funding, Chedvata can grow from hundreds of student-recruits to thousands. It is imperative for us to help make that happen.

Consider how your ONE contribution accomplishes THREE vital goals:

Supports Israeli soldiers, who put their lives on the line.

Provides job training - the highest level of tzedakah.

Promotes Achdut in Israel, healing the rift by providing Unity- the key to victory and success.