Sheina Yafa entered this world fighting. Born with a severe brain bleed, the tiny infant faced challenges from her very first breath. But the diagnosis that came later shattered everything - neuroblastoma, a rare and aggressive cancer that attacks young children.

Since the day she was born, Sheina has been in a battle for survival. While other babies her age are taking their first steps and saying their first words, Sheina is undergoing intense medical treatment that her family simply cannot afford.

Talya, a devoted Jewish mother, has exhausted every resource. Every cent has been spent on medical care. The treatment that could save her daughter's life is now beyond reach, and time is running out.

This Hanukkah, while families gather to light menorahs and celebrate miracles, Talya sits beside her baby's hospital bed and prays for one miracle of her own.

The Jewish community has always stood together in times of crisis. Throughout history, when one family faces the impossible, Klal Yisrael responds with compassion and action.

This is not just about money. This is about saving a life. This is hatzalas nefashos - the highest mitzvah. Every donation, no matter the size, brings this family one step closer to the treatment that could give Sheina a chance at life.

Talya's plea is simple and heartbreaking: "Help me save my daughter's life."

As we celebrate the festival of lights and remember the miracles of our past, we have the power to create a miracle in the present. Your contribution today could be the difference between life and death for this one-year-old child.

The clock is ticking. Medical treatments cannot wait. Sheina needs help now.

In the merit of this chesed, may we all see miracles this Hanukkah and always.