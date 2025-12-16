השר שיקלי מניח תפילין בזירת הטבח דוברות

Minister of Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism Amichai Chikli arrived for a quick visit in Sydney, Australia, on Tuesday to support the community following the murderous terror attack that claimed the lives of 15 at a Hanukkah event.

The Minister met with Jewish community leaders, joining them in donning tefillin at the scene of the attack at Bondi Beach, and praying for the recovery of the wounded.

During the visit, Chikli is expected to visit wounded victims in hospitals, attend funerals, visit the victims' families, and meet with community members.

At the same time, the Ministry of Diaspora Affairs and the Jewish Agency dispatched a delegation of trauma and psychological experts to Sydney to assist the local Jewish community.