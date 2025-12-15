Israel has contacted several countries over the past day, particularly in Europe, urging them to strengthen security around public Jewish events ahead of the Hanukkah holiday.

Kan News reported that Israeli officials are concerned about possible copycat attacks following the massacre in Sydney, Australia, in which two terrorists murdered 15 people and wounded more than 40 others.

Security officials assess that the coming days, which include not only Hanukkah celebrations but also Christmas markets and New Year’s events, could present attractive targets for potential attacks.

On Sunday, the National Security Council issued a statement recommending that Israelis abroad avoid attending unsecured public events, including those held at Chabad houses and synagogues.