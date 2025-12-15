The Alliance of Rabbis in Islamic States published a letter in Hebrew, English, and Arabic praising Ahmed al Ahmed for his actions during the terrorist attack at a Hanukkah event in Sydney, Australia, in which 15 people were murdered.

Marking the festival of Hanukkah, the rabbis wrote that they are reminded that "even a single spark of light of kindness and self-sacrifice has the power to dispel great darkness," adding that amid the tragedy, "this light was revealed in the heroic actions of Ahmed Al Ahmed." The letter states that Ahmed "placed himself in real danger and was himself injured while intervening to stop violence and save human lives."

The signatories, rabbis and Jewish community leaders living and serving within Muslim societies, wrote that they carry "a unique responsibility and mission: to testify through word and deed that it is both possible and necessary to live together with dignity, responsibility, and peace." They stressed that Ahmed al Ahmed’s actions "are not an exception, but rather a faithful reflection of the spirit of many Muslim believers who choose life, moral integrity, and human solidarity."

According to the letter, his conduct embodied "the highest moral values shared by all faith traditions: the sanctity of human life, personal responsibility, and the obligation to stand firmly against evil and violence."

Addressing the attack itself, the rabbis wrote, "Following the terrorist attack in Sydney on the first night of Hanukkah, we mourn the innocent lives that were taken," and expressed "deep sorrow over the loss of our colleagues and friends, Rabbi Schlanger and Rabbi Levitan of Chabad Sydney," whom they described as "devoted communal servants who dedicated their lives to sacred service, acts of kindness, and the strengthening of Jewish life." They added, "May their memories be a blessing."

The letter offered prayers "for the complete recovery of all those injured, including Ahmed Al Ahmed," and stated that "at a time when forces of hatred seek to sow fear and division, this example affirms that human conscience, moral responsibility, and mutual solidarity prevail." It concluded with the hope that "the lights of Hanukkah bring comfort to the bereaved, strength to the wounded, and hope to all who seek peace and human dignity," and that the moment would "strengthen the bonds of unity, mutual respect, and cooperation between our communities."