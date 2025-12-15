Rabbi Yosef Eichenblatt described the harrowing ordeal of his 13-year-old daughter, Eliya, who survived the murderous attack at Bondi Beach, in an interview with Kan News.

According to the rabbi, Eliya demonstrated remarkable presence of mind and remained in contact with him in real time as the attack unfolded. Initially, she believed the sounds were fireworks. Moments later, a security guard shouted for people to get down on the floor. While lying on the ground, Eliya noticed a woman nearby bleeding heavily from her leg. When she briefly raised her head, she saw an armed man standing on the bridge, with gunfire passing overhead.

Eliya also witnessed a critical moment when a man managed to wrestle the weapon away from the attacker, an image that, her father said, remains deeply etched in her memory.

Rabbi Eichenblatt voiced sharp criticism of the local police response. “The police did nothing. They hid from the terrorists instead of shooting,” he said. He added that an Israeli friend who was present at the scene urged officers to take action, telling them, “Shoot them. If you don’t do it, I will.”

Reflecting on the aftermath, Rabbi Eichenblatt spoke of the emotional toll on the Jewish community, while emphasizing resilience. “Everyone is very sad, but they understand how important it is to spread light,” he said. “We lit menorahs outside in the street. It is important not to let them control us.”

He also expressed deep frustration with the Australian government, citing what he described as years of inaction. “For two years we have been asking the government to address antisemitism,” Rabbi Eichenblatt said. “The situation is only getting worse, and they are doing nothing.”