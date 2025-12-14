It’s no longer just “from the river to the sea.”

It’s now: “Kill the Jews wherever we can find them.”

What’s going on is far bigger than Hitler’s Final Solution--but it does bear one sickening similarity--and one even more dangerous difference.

The entire world is now not merely indifferent--it has jumped into the act, not only by marching, Jihad-style, and attacking visible Jews and Jews at prayer, as well as Christians as they celebrate Christmas or simply because they exist.

And what’s happening today is more far-reaching than the Nazis could ever have been. Now powerful countries such as Iran and Qatar, are actively funding, strategizing, and supporting doctored footage and blood libels in the world media which in turn have unleashed doctored footage and blood libels in the media which, in turn, have unleashed Jihad attacks on Jews and other infidels all over the world.

Russia, China, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, have also played quite a hand in this Great Game as have Western leftists; what’s known as the Red-Green alliance have all funded and disseminated the Kill-the-Jew-Destroy-the-West propaganda that has, by now, thoroughly polluted our universities as well as the intelligentisia, celebrities, films, and once distinguished prizes.

Government leaders in a well infiltrated Europe as well as their police forces have failed to stand up stand up to Jihadists out of fear as well as a misguided belief that to do so would be racist or “Islamophobic.”

The internet has been used to “magnify and glorify” the biggest Lies about Israel, the Jews, and the West and it has worked. It has always dominated Muslim societies, even without the internet.

I wrote all this twenty five years ago; other cognitive warriors and scholars were at it since the 1980s. Our 1990s and 21st century work was mainly mocked, censored, taken out of print, and largely forgotten, even by those who have now, thankfully, jumped into the battle.

By 2002 I was insisting that anti-Zionism is the “new” Antisemitism. Everyone is now saying this.

By 2003, I wrote that “Israel is the Jew of the world.” I said so on Ambassador Mike Huckabee’s TV program. Even way back then, he was totally supportive of my every point--as was the late Pat Robertson on his TV program.

And no, these Jihad killings are not due to any alleged Israeli or American policy. They are not caused or justified by the exposures of America’s history of slavery and Europe’s past imperial and colonial crimes. No!

They are due to the way in which Islamic leaders have chosen to practice their new-old and perennial version of the Q’uran. It is due to state powers jockying for global control.

But attacks like the awful one on Chabad worshippers on Bondi Beach in Australia on the first night of Hanukkah, the far-too-numerous-to count Jihad attacks on Europeans over the last quarter-century, and the surreal number of Jihad attacks on Israel--no, they are also due to the absolute refusal on the part of Westerners’ to understand this version of Islam.

They are due to their failure to focus on the history and reality of Islamic gender and religious apartheid, Islamic colonialism, imperialism and slave-holding, Islam’s conversion via the sword and Islam’s murder of infidels, apostates, and on their own dissidents.

More: The failure to understand the nature of the Arab and Muslim world in terms of their practice of brother killing brother, cousin killing cousin, clan killing clan, tribe killing tribe, families killing daughters--this is a culture that has long perfected art of living to kill and die. And then--there are the Jews, Israel, and the infidels. We are even better targets.

Last night I had an unexpected conversation with a lovely man whose father had fled Germany before the Nazis could kill him. So, of course, I said: “Where do we run now? There really is no safe place on earth for Jews at this time.”

He told me: “I could get a German passport and then I’d be allowed to travel anywhere in Europe. But where would I go? I am not comfortable living in a place surrounded by peope who speak German.”

We then traveled, conversationally, from country to country, rejecting them all. Presciently, I made an argument against Australia....

“Well, there’s always Israel, Ground Zero,” said I, “but it’s not easy to pull up roots when you’re well into your eighties and you might only be a burden to the state which is already fighting for it’s life.”

I then added: “But, it’s also crucial to stand our ground, to not run away from fighting the demons who are now pretty much everywhere. Our Biblical ancestors always, always, left the comforts and familiarity of their homes and traveled to a distant place, a different place. Both the women and the men. One was only commanded not to leave the Holy Land.”

And so we talked for a bit and agreed to keep talking another time...

Prof. Phyllis Chesler is an Emerita Professor of Psychology and the author of 20 books, including “Women and Madness” (1972), “With Child: A Diary of Motherhood, (1979) and “The New Anti-Semitism” (2003, 2014), “A Family Conspiracy: Honor Killing", “An American Bride in Kabul" and “A Politically Incorrect Feminist.” She conducted and published four studies about honor killing. She is a founding member of Scholars for Peace in the Middle East (SPME).