Zionist Torah institutions across Israel, from high schools to hesder yeshivas, held joyous candlelighting ceremonies on Sunday in honor of the first night of Hanukkah.

At Yeshivat Shavei Shomron, the Dean, Rabbi Yehoshua Shmidt, lit the menorah at a festive event accompanied by music and Torah lessons, and attended by students and staff members.

At the Hispin high school in the Golan Heights, the students lit candles and danced in the dormitories.

At Hagolan Hesder Yeshiva, the students opened the candlelighting by singing the "V'hi Noam" prayer, giving it an air of depth and spirituality.

The Yeruham Yeshiva held its celebrations in the students' dormitories, while the Yeshiva of Acco celebrated in the study hall.

Students at Yeshivat Hakotel in Jerusalem's Old City gathered in the yeshiva lobby to light Hanukkah candles, which led to fervent dancing.

Immediately after lighting the menorah, students at Jerusalem's Merkaz Harav Yeshiva gathered in the courtyard outside the yeshiva to sing and dance.

At the Sderot Yeshiva, students gathered to sing a moving rendition of "Chasof," the last stanza of the "Maoz Tzur" (Rock of Ages) liturgy, which reflects hope for full redemption.