Arsen Ostrovsky, a social media personality and chairman of the Jewish Council of Israel-Australia, was injured in the shooting attack in Sydney, Australia.

Speaking from the scene of the attack in an interview with 9 News Australia, Ostrovsky described the events as an “absolute massacre” that unfolded during a Hanukkah celebration attended by hundreds of people, including children and elderly families.

“I was here with my family,” Ostrovsky said. “There were hundreds of people. There were children, there were elderly, families enjoying themselves, kids at a festival playing, and then all of a sudden it’s absolute chaos.”

He said gunfire erupted without warning, sending people scrambling for cover. “There’s guns, fire everywhere, people ducking. We didn’t know what was happening or where the gunfire was coming from,” he said.

Ostrovsky said he witnessed people being shot and collapsing to the ground. “I saw blood gushing in front of me. I saw people hit. I saw children falling to the floor, elderly, invalids. It was an absolute bloodbath.”

His primary concern during the attack, he said, was locating his family. “My only concern was, where are my kids? Where are my kids? Where’s my family?”

Ostrovsky noted that he has lived in Israel for the past 13 years and survived the October 7 attacks, saying he never expected to witness similar violence in Australia. “October 7, that’s the last time I saw this. I never thought I would see this in Australia, not in my lifetime,” he said, adding that the attack took place on Bondi Beach.

He confirmed that his wife and children were able to escape unharmed. “My children, my wife is safe, thank God. They’re okay. They managed to get away. But I didn’t know where they were. There’s no greater fear, no greater horror than not knowing where your family is.”

Ostrovsky said he saw at least one gunman firing what appeared to be a shotgun in multiple directions. He added that he himself was injured in the head and was bleeding, but said others around him were more seriously hurt.

“I’ve lost blood,” he said. “There are people around me that are far worse. I’ll be okay. We’ll be okay as a community.”

Israel Hayom's Ariel Kahana reported on social media that Ostrovsky was injured and shared his message.

"Among the many injured in the attack in Australia is Arsen Ostrovsky, a social media personality, chairman of the Jewish Council of Israel-Australia, and until recently, chairman of the International Legal Forum" Kahana wrote.

"Ostrovsky was injured in the head, and according to him, he is okay", Kahana continued and said that Ostrovsky wrote to him: "These bastards will not win".