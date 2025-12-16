For centuries, Jews have been really great at identifying our nation's issues and addressing them with passion and conviction. In the past, it might have been without clear data, 501(c)(3) forms, and EIN numbers. But today, the Jewish people have become experts at looking at difficult statistics and creating NGOs to "fix the problem." And for good reason-every single Jewish organization is created for a specific, very critical need.

Enter Pantry Packers: an establishment to help feed the impoverished people of Israel.

For more than 2,000 years, the Jewish people have been lighting Chanukah candles, bringing light into a world with much darkness. But it was only a few weeks ago that Israel's National Security Census Bureau confirmed how much darkness there really is. On November 16th, Israel published its 2024 Food Security Report . It stated that more than a quarter of Israeli households-comprising some 2.8 million people, including roughly 1 million children-did not have regular access to healthy food last year.

John Gal, a Hebrew University social work professor and a principal researcher at the Taub Center, recently stated that in a country like Israel, the issue of "food security" is not about "are people starving or not starving," but about access to healthy, nourishing food. "Is your child able to eat more than two slices of bread and some chocolate spread?" he said, referring to a cheap Israeli staple. The released Census Bureau report also stated that larger families are at even greater risk, with 39.5% of households with six or more people living with constant food insecurity. And among single-person households, 31% faced the same challenge.

These are devastating statistics. However, Pantry Packers is proud knowing that we have been addressing this issue since 1788, when Colel Chabad, the umbrella organization of Pantry Packers, was founded. Our specialty here at Pantry Packers is helping the Jewish people pack healthy food for those who need it most in Israel. Pantry Packers is a food distribution center of Colel Chabad, and every month we deliver 47,000 crates containing nutritious grains, fresh fruit and vegetables, alongside a 500 NIS food shopping card.

Every beneficiary is screened and selected on a non-discriminatory basis by the National Social Services departments of local municipalities without regard to gender, ethnic background, or degree of religious observance. The lists of beneficiaries are then handed to our drivers, who deliver these food packages all over Israel without any branding, to ensure their sense of dignity.

Pantry Packers is the on-site packing plant in Jerusalem where visitors and tourists from all over the globe come and partner with this mission by helping assemble and pack nutritious food into these boxes. No widow, no orphan, no senior citizen or new immigrant should ever be hungry.

The Jewish people have been lighting candles during the eight days of Chanukah for a long, long time. But at Pantry Packers, we bring light into people's homes every single day. So many people in Israel depend on us-but more importantly, they are depending on you.

