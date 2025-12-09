US Ambassador to the UN, Mike Waltz, and Israeli Ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon, toured Israel’s northern border today (Tuesday). During the day, the ambassadors received operational briefings and closely observed the threats on the Lebanese and Syrian borders.

The tour included a visit to Misgav Am, an observation of Mount Bental, and a visit to the Quneitra area. Later, the ambassadors met with an UNDOF officer and received an update on security activity in the Golan Heights.

Ambassador Danon stated: "On the Lebanese border, we see up close the IDF's determination in the face of Hezbollah's rebuilding and the Iranian threat operating through its proxies. On the Syrian border, we face additional challenges stemming from instability in the region. Just this week, the UN Security Council visited Lebanon and Syria and received one-sided and distorted perspectives - one very different from the facts we saw on the ground today."

'Despite Israel's tremendous military achievements, the threats still exist. Israel will remain vigilant and determined, and will not allow Iran or its terrorist proxies to rebuild and pose a threat on Israel's borders," he said.