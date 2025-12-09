Her parents never imagined that their lives would take a painful turn when they took their 3-year-old Brachi to the doctor.

They expected to get a prescription, maybe a blood work-up. But they were sent to an urgent battery of tests which resulted in the words parents dread most of all: Little Brachi has a rare form of cancer - myeloid leukemia.

>> Help save Brachi's life - donate here now

The Treatments Did Not Help

Her parents started treatment, devoting all they could to their sick child and her baby brother. But the treatments did not help.

Brachi is deteriorating fast, her anemia worsening rapidly, and her parents are helpless.

A Ray of Hope in Michigan

Then a ray of hope came. In Michigan there is a trial treatment that includes young children, with promising results.

This innovative biological treatment, though very new, has already been proved successful in adults, and now there is a chance that little Brachi might be saved.

>> Give Brachi her chance - click to donate now

But they have no resources

Brachi's young parents have no resources to fly her to the USA, much less to pay for this advanced treatment.

They both had to give all they had already, and they can't afford this venture.

Broken hearted, they must turn to you.

Help Her Parents Save Their Little Girl

Help her parents save their little girl - they cannot do it without our help.

>> To participate in this tremendous opportunity to save a Jewish girl - donate now