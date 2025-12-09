On the eve of Rosh Hashanah, when the ground operation into Lebanon began, Egoz reconnaissance fighter Or Mansour, of blessed memory, was the first soldier to step onto Lebanese soil.

When he stood with his unit members facing the border fence, Or didn't hesitate for a second. He said: "I'm going first!" - and that's how he opened the operation against Hezbollah.

Just three weeks before he was supposed to be discharged, Or fell in the battle of al-Adaysseh together with his commander and 6 other fighters.

"He took life on his shoulders, not as a heavy burden, but as a journey where he had rights and responsibilities as the eldest son", his mother Yehudit shares.

Or Was a Pioneer His Entire Life

When he was 4 years old, Or's father passed away from illness. His mother, Yehudit, was left alone with Or and his younger brother. "He was ready to do everything to the end wherever he was, and gave his brother the protection of a father", Yehudit recounts. "He dealt with growing up without a father in a healthy way, and was a young man who saw himself as capable of giving".

Or was the first from his class to enlist. Despite being an orphan - he fought to get the most combat placement possible.

"He taught me a lesson about the power of will", Yehudit adds. "We wrote a letter to the IDF detailing the feelings he had about his destiny as a fighter, and then he received placement in Golani basic training and during the selection process was already directed to the Egoz reconnaissance unit".

On October 7, 2023, Or was rushed to Kissufim. Since then he continued fighting with his unit on various fronts - until that critical moment, at the beginning of the operation in Lebanon.

The Home Or Dreamed of His Entire Life - Is Up for Sale

All his life, Or dreamed of buying the rented house where he lived with his widowed mother and younger brother. Or renovated the house himself and nurtured it, saved every shekel for this dream.

But he fell before he could fulfill it.

Now the house has been put up for sale, and his mother doesn't have enough to purchase it. Without public help - the family will lose the home.

"This is the place where all of Or's memories are kept: his room as he left it, the garden he nurtured, and the walls that absorbed his laughter", Yehudit shares.

Or's room has become a memorial room. Every corner of the house, every plant in the garden - they are living memories.

For this small family, losing the house means losing the tangible connection with Or. Losing his dream. Losing the home he built and protected.

The numbers tell the urgent story

₪765,214 raised out of ₪935,000 needed.

That means ₪169,786 is still needed by Sunday - or the family loses the home forever.

Over 3,200 people have already donated. Every contribution, no matter how small, brings the family closer to the goal.

Or sacrificed everything for each and every one of us. He was first to enlist, first to enter Lebanon, first to give his life.

Now it's our turn to be there for him and his family.

Don't let this happen. Every donation, small as it may be, brings the family closer to the goal - to stay in Or's home, to continue living with his memories, and to keep his dream alive.

Time is running out. The house is up for sale. The deadline is Sunday. The family needs your help now.

