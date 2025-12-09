Last week, the Association and Club of Foreign Press Correspondents USA held their annual gala dinner in Washington DC. A night designed to celebrate bravery, truth, and a profession committed to safeguarding freedom and justice against tyranny.
And yet, in one of the most astonishing ironies imaginable, a gala dedicated to press freedom allowed itself to be co-sponsored by Al Jazeera, the state broadcaster of Qatar, a nation whose media landscape is the antithesis of free, whose network routinely functions as a megaphone for extremists, and whose journalistic “standards” are dictated entirely by political agenda.
It raises the obvious question:
Why would an organisation created to defend the integrity of journalism take money from any news network at all, let alone one of the least impartial news sources on earth?
Sponsorship is influence and influence is leverage. And last week’s gala demonstrated exactly how that leverage can shape outcomes, because Al Jazeera did not merely sponsor the evening. They also received the association’s so-called “Press Freedom Grant,” and then, as if to underline the farce, the event posthumously honoured an individual exposed as an active Hamas terrorist who had “also” worked for that same network.
Whether the influence is explicit or subtle, the conflict of interest is baked in and last week’s gala proved the point with embarrassing clarity. If this had happened in any other industry, we’d call it what it is, a bought outcome. Instead, a celebration of press freedom ended up amplifying those who eradicate it.
You couldn’t design a sharper indictment.
The Speech That Revealed the Game
The lack of honesty surrounding all of this was perhaps best exposed in the acceptance speech by Trey Yingst, who eulogised Gazan reporters while criticising Israel for restricting independent journalists from entering an active war zone.
What he omitted, what was conveniently absent because it did not align with his agenda, was the essential truth:
Hamas routinely threatens, censors, tortures, and murders any journalist who criticises its barbarism, while amplifying and protecting those who comply.
This isn’t speculative, it’s documented fact:
In 2022, Hamas arrested and tortured journalist Hossam Khaled for reporting on corruption inside Gaza’s Health Ministry.
In 2019, Hamas police assaulted and detained reporter Osama Nabih for filming anti-Hamas protests.
In 2021, the Palestinian Journalists Syndicate publicly accused Hamas of, imprisonment, murder, systematic intimidation, forced confessions, and confiscation of equipment.
During previous conflicts, multiple reporters described Hamas operatives embedding themselves as “media,” threatening foreign journalists who filmed rocket launches or military activity.
But what is even more grotesque and of course went unmentioned, is Hamas’ practice of repackaging its own fighters as pseudo-journalists, handing them cameras, slapping PRESS on their vests, and using them as propaganda assets. Alive, they produce content. Dead, they become martyrs “killed for speaking truth.”
It is a win-win for genocidal murderers and their complicit partners in the West can always be relied upon to repeat the script.
Trey Yingst, FOX News Channel’s chief foreign correspondent and 2025 Prize of Excellence recipient.
Al Jazeera Arabic: A Terrorist Mouthpiece Masquerading as a Newsroom
One of the most dangerous deceptions in modern media is the widespread belief that Al Jazeera Arabic is a legitimate news organisation.
It is not.
It is the propaganda arm of Hamas, bankrolled entirely by Qatar, and staffed not only by sympathetic voices but by actual operatives. Its ideological foundation is the Muslim Brotherhood, its editorial line is indistinguishable from Hamas.
And you don’t need to take my word for it, look at the region itself.
Yes, Israel banned them, but so did Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain, Egypt, Jordan, and, incredibly, the Palestinian Authority.
When nations that despise each other agree on something, pay attention, because yhey all recognise the same truth:
Al Jazeera Arabic is not a news network, it is a weapon.
Al Jazeera’s new advertising campaign, aimed at “highlighting their unwavering commitment to truth and transparency”
The Case of Anas Al-Sharif: The Lie That Exposes the System
A perfect example of this deception was the killing of Anas Al-Sharif, one of the “journalists” honoured at the gala.
His death prompted immediate global outrage: Israel kills journalists. Israel silences truth. Israel fears accountability.
Claims that, in other contexts, warrant investigation and often have. There is no question that legitimate journalists have tragically been killed in Gaza, and nothing here seeks to deny or diminish that. War zones are chaotic, lethal environments, and tragedy is inevitable. Israel is not above criticism, nor should it be.
But there is a vast difference between tragedy and the lie that Israel systematically targets journalists and an even greater difference between the accidental death of a reporter and the killing of a terrorist who has purposefully been put in a PRESS vest.
And in this case? The truth was nowhere near the narrative.
The story spread globally within hours, it did its damage, it demonised the only Jewish state, it fuelled protests, it unleashed yet more antisemitism on our streets.
Only after the outrage had fully metastasised did the facts emerge.
Al-Sharif was not a neutral observer, he was a Hamas operative. A member of the Nukhba Battalion, a rocket-launch squad commander, wounded in training, on the payroll, registered with a Hamas ID number: 305342.
His own social media celebrated the October 7th massacre, praised the murder of Jews in a synagogue, and showed him posing with senior Hamas leaders like old comrades.
He wasn’t documenting terror, he was participating in it.
Israel did not kill him because of his camera. They killed him because he was an active member of a Foreign Terrorist Organisation and no democracy is required to treat an armed terrorist as a protected civilian merely because he “also” claims to be a journalist.
Yet even after the truth was revealed, Western voices rushed to defend him. The president of the NYC chapter of the Associated Press even argued he should have been protected because he “also” worked as a journalist.
And so of course he was honoured, because this is the absurdity we have now normalised. Fire rockets at civilians, cheer mass murder, but wear a PRESS vest and suddenly you become untouchable.
Anas Al-Sharif posing for a selfie with the architect of the Oct 7th massacre, Yahya Sinwar and other Hamas leaders
The Macro-Lie
Al Jazeera’s power lies entirely in its costume. It adopts the posture of journalism, the language of truth, the aesthetics of independence, all while functioning as a state-controlled propaganda arm for Qatar’s Islamist ambitions.
This is not a deviation, it is the mission. And by rewarding such an organisation, by honouring a known terrorist, the association did something deeply dangerous:
It blurred the line between journalist and militant, truth-teller and murderer. A line that, in a sane world, should remain bright and uncrossable.
The Final, Bitter Irony
A gala meant to defend the integrity of journalism was funded by an entity that annihilates it. A celebration of press freedom honoured a terrorist who helped destroy it. An independent press body allowed itself to be compromised by the very forces it should be resisting.
This is part of a much wider problem:
When news organisations take money from nation-states, press bodies take sponsorship from networks with political agendas and propaganda outlets buy legitimacy with Western trophies,
The result is that the public loses the ability to trust anything.
Israel and those who expose this deception are not the ones putting targets on the backs of legitimate journalists. The blame lies entirely with the terrorists who exploit them, the Qatari network that launders them and the Western institutions foolish enough, or morally bankrupt enough, to play along.
A press-freedom gala ended up honouring the enemies of press freedom and unless we start calling this out with absolute clarity, they will do it again. Unless we draw a line, they will keep crossing it until there is no line left to defend.
During the Gala, one table was left symbolically empty in memory of the Al Jazeera journalist who was killed in Gaza
LEO PEARLMAN isa London based producer and a loud & proud Zionist. His most recent film about the Oct 7 Nova Music Festival massacre, ‘We Will Dance Again’ has won the 2025 Emmy of the 46th Annual News & Documentary Awards for most ‘Outstanding Current Affairs Documentary’.