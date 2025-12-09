Last week, the Association and Club of Foreign Press Correspondents USA held their annual gala dinner in Washington DC. A night designed to celebrate bravery, truth, and a profession committed to safeguarding freedom and justice against tyranny.

And yet, in one of the most astonishing ironies imaginable, a gala dedicated to press freedom allowed itself to be co-sponsored by Al Jazeera, the state broadcaster of Qatar, a nation whose media landscape is the antithesis of free, whose network routinely functions as a megaphone for extremists, and whose journalistic “standards” are dictated entirely by political agenda.

It raises the obvious question:

Why would an organisation created to defend the integrity of journalism take money from any news network at all, let alone one of the least impartial news sources on earth?

Sponsorship is influence and influence is leverage. And last week’s gala demonstrated exactly how that leverage can shape outcomes, because Al Jazeera did not merely sponsor the evening. They also received the association’s so-called “Press Freedom Grant,” and then, as if to underline the farce, the event posthumously honoured an individual exposed as an active Hamas terrorist who had “also” worked for that same network.

Whether the influence is explicit or subtle, the conflict of interest is baked in and last week’s gala proved the point with embarrassing clarity. If this had happened in any other industry, we’d call it what it is, a bought outcome. Instead, a celebration of press freedom ended up amplifying those who eradicate it.

You couldn’t design a sharper indictment.