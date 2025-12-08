One need only follow the news to know that one of the smallest countries on the map and the few Jews that walk this earth are the focus of the world's fascination and hate.

If this were a new phenomenon, we would be flabbergasted.

However, we have been there before.

In fact, for thousands of years in our history, this was the rule and not the exception.

Once again, in the West and in America, the Left, the Right, Muslims, and "Christian nationalists" find common ground against Jews and the Jewish state.

The post Holocaust generation was born into one of those exceptional "quiet periods" of our history.

The "Golden Age" of American Jewry was the most shining of any other Exile community.

We assured ourselves that the patterns of thousands of years had finally been broken. We hoped.

Holocaust survivors prayed daily that this was not an illusion while "looking over their shoulders.", wondering if that funny look or comment of a Goy meant anything.

Nah, this is America.

Jews are the only ethnic or religious group in America that listens to the news, praying that Jews are not involved in negative headlines.

It is not unusual for first or second-generation Gentile immigrants to naturally assimilate into American society.

For those Jews, this was a furious race to safety and escape from a troubled Diaspora experience.

Overrepresented in education, the media, Hollywood, and politics, they push to the front of the line of Jew haters to prove that they are not a threat; they are not really "different".

These days, anything that sounds too favourable to Jews staying alive is considered offensive. The last thing a Jew who is "different" wants to be is offensive, and so some of them pay their dues and lead the charge against their own People and its land.

This is a historic and global phenomenon, wherever Jews succeed, but America was supposed to be safe from history

America was to have broken the mold.

Many prescient Western Jews are taking notice, and the rush to flee to Israel is not far off.

Not all will come. In fact, in the Exodus from Egypt, the vast majority did not, and were lost to Jewish history.

Our prophets painted the scenario we are witnessing today before our eyes.

And while this is occurring out there, what is happening in the Jewish homeland?

Clearly, Israel is doing something right.

How do I know? Because the world condemns us.

Those who refuse to fight evil hate those who do.

But what of those Jews in Israel who we witness take up the cause of the enemy?

This, too, is not new.

Didn't the Jewish Hellenists stand with the Greek tyrants against their brothers?

Didn't some anti Torah Jews deliver Jewish underground fighters to the British occupation forces for hanging?

Days before the current war, anti-Torah Israelis were busy busting up Yom Kippur services in Tel Aviv.

One of their prominent leaders threatened that there would be no army to defend Israel come September 2023.

That was true on October 23.

How did they know?

They are fighting their last battles for control of Israel as they desperately try to remove the Jewish part of the Jewish state.

Why?

There are parallels with their Jewish self-hating counterparts in the West.

In the West, they turn on their own in the hope of gaining ultimate acceptance in their country.

In Israel, their counterparts do the same to be accepted as a country that does not carry the maligned Jewish label.

Just another "normal" country to gain acceptance. Vain hopes.

Israel was established exactly to erase the historic malady of trying to please the world,

But what happened?

The two-thousand-year trauma of the Diaspora was alleviated for a generation or two in Israel, but the old anxiety and neurotic behavior returned, on a national scale.

Why?

The "new" pride and confidence of the Israeli Jew could not survive without what had sustained the Jewish people for millennia.

The Israeli is trying to overcome the Jew.

If this means siding with the enemy, including on the world stage, so be it.

That is how has-beens such as former prime ministers and generals, and even some current politicians take the world stage to accuse Israel of genocide and baby-killing.

They are losing it; desperate.

They want the embrace of the world so very badly.

You can take the Jew out of the Diaspora, but you can't take the Diaspora pathology out of certain Jews, not even in Israel.

Those who leave rush to shed their Jewish identity and then their Israeli one as they are self-erased from the Jewish story forever.

At the same time, the Jews they so detest have large families, are not leaving, and are impacting society as never before.

We are witnessing an historic changing of the guard.

As this occurs, the Haredi community sees its nemesis fade away.

They will slowly leave their self-imposed ghettos, which protect them from the anti-Torah elites, to join their brothers in the Jewish state.

They will once again see Israel's wars of survival as their own and will shoulder the burden of Am Yisrael as our Torah demands and our forefathers have always done.

We are at a critical crossroads in the history of the Jewish people

The world is watching and expecting great things from God's Chosen People.

Shalom Pollack is an author and veteran popular tour guide (shalompollack613@gmail.com).