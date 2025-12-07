President Trump has had enough. A majority of Americans have had enough of Ilhan Omar’s ingratitude.

So last week, Trump minced no words. He came straight out and called her “garbage,” and then called “her friends” also garbage.

No doubt he was referring to her fellow Somalis out there in Minneapolis who number at around 100,000, and do nothing “but complain,” according to Trump.

Turns out they do far more than that, say the headlines, now that it is being alleged that among those people there has been much thievery going on.

To the tune of billions taken from programs intended for the needy, but being diverted to enrich hundreds. perhaps thousands of Somali scammers.

Some call it the biggest scandal of all time.

Was Ilhan Omar (D-Minn) a party to this, and how about Gov. Tim Walz…are their hands clean or dirty?

In either case, a large number of Americans want Omar and her friends packed up and deported, and Trump himself hinted at that prospect.

Only this. Can it be proven that they came here illegally, just as it’s been rumored for years that Omar married her brother to win the right paperwork.

How widespread is this scheme?

The overall question is why so many of them came here in the first place…a country for which they show no love.

Well, obviously, it is better here than in Somalia. It is better anywhere than in Somalia.

Trump says they contribute nothing…but at least show some gratitude.

Ingrates we do not need…on top of which they come as grifters, and as we wrote earlier, voting Democrat with both hands, as American Jews tend to do, is what gets you Ilhan Omar.

Together with Tim Walz.

We wonder if the current scandal will finally expose Omar for what she really is…a fraud and big-time Jew-hater.

Upon her monthly outbursts against Jews and Israel, she has poisoned the House.

If you dare criticize her, she runs for cover by accusing you of bigotry and islamophobia.

Omar and her friends seem to have it all figured out.

Or so it was.

Until they finally got caught.

