Costa Rica will open an innovation office for trade and investment in Jerusalem, with diplomatic status, Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar and Costa Rica’s Minister of Foreign Trade, Manuel Tovar Rivera, agreed during a meeting held Saturday night.

During the meeting, the ministers discussed strengthening cooperation between the two countries. Israel and Costa Rica are expected to sign a free trade agreement this week in the presence of Israeli Economy and Industry Minister Nir Barkat and Minister Tovar.

Foreign Minister Sa’ar noted that joint work between the countries has matured into a practical move that is expected to expand cooperation in innovation and technology. According to Sa’ar, the office to be opened in Jerusalem “will not be merely symbolic, but a highly important working tool that will strengthen ties between the countries in the fields of innovation and technology.”

Sa’ar also thanked Costa Rica for its decision to adopt the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) definition of antisemitism, calling it another step reflecting the close relationship between the two nations.